NASA’s Psyche Swings Past Mars, Hits a Critical Point Next

PASADENA, California, June 1, 2026, 03:04 PDT

Psyche, NASA’s spacecraft bound for a metal-packed asteroid, picked up a 1,000 mph speed increase after zipping past Mars this May, the agency reported. The May 15 flyby sent the probe just 2,864 miles over the Martian surface—close enough for the planet’s gravity to nudge its trajectory by about 1 degree and save a significant amount of fuel. With the gravity assist maneuver behind it, Psyche’s now set for its 2029 target.

This particular move was pivotal—the mission’s main midcourse adjustment, trading speed and a fresh trajectory for zero propellant draw. Psyche relies on solar-electric propulsion, harnessing sunlight to drive thrusters fueled by xenon. Mission planners deliberately routed the spacecraft past Mars, baking the gravity assist into the plan to help save that precious xenon supply.

The runthrough gave engineers a crucial practice round ahead of Psyche’s arrival at an unexplored target. This is NASA’s first shot at a metal-heavy asteroid, not the usual rock or ice; researchers are eager to find out if the 173-mile-wide Psyche is a leftover chunk from an early rocky planet or if it’s something stranger.

NASA nailed down the outcome after analyzing radio signals exchanged between Psyche and its Deep Space Network—the agency’s worldwide antenna setup for communicating with distant spacecraft. Don Han, who leads navigation for Psyche at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, pointed to Doppler shifts in the signals as proof the spacecraft is “on course for arrival” by summer 2029. NASA

This was more than a routine flyby. During the Mars pass, Psyche fired up its cameras, brought magnetometers online to check magnetic fields, and ran the gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer—key for picking out chemical elements—for calibration.

The spacecraft sent back a trove of Mars photos: a crescent-shaped view snapped before its closest approach, then clearer surface shots once it flew past. Among the highlights, NASA released an image of the Huygens double-ring crater and the battered southern highlands, seen through Psyche’s multispectral imager—this camera picks up multiple wavelengths.

From Psyche’s vantage point, Mars took on an unusual look. According to NASA, dust in the planet’s atmosphere scattered sunlight, causing the crescent to glow more brightly and wrap around more of the disk than scientists had anticipated.

Jim Bell, who heads up the Psyche imager team at Arizona State University, called the dataset a “unique and important” chance for the camera group to fine-tune both hardware and image-processing systems for asteroid operations. The spacecraft planned to continue snapping images of Mars into the rest of May while the planet moved farther away. NASA

NASA roped in several other Mars missions for the effort. Data from the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Odyssey orbiter, as well as the European Space Agency’s Mars Express and ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, were used to calibrate Psyche’s instruments and help with planning for future Mars approaches.

Arizona State University heads up the mission, with JPL—part of Caltech in Pasadena—handling management. The spacecraft chassis, built for high-power solar-electric propulsion, comes from Intuitive Machines. ASU oversees imager operations, teaming up with Malin Space Science Systems for the cameras.

The real wild card isn’t the Mars flyby. According to NASA, asteroid Psyche might be the stripped core of an old planetesimal—or perhaps something else entirely, just loaded with iron. There’s a lengthy low-thrust cruise ahead for the spacecraft before it can even attempt to capture Psyche, with arrival slated for late July 2029.

If Psyche gets to orbit, the spacecraft’s got a two-year stint ahead—mapping the asteroid and checking its composition, gravity, and magnetism. Lindy Elkins-Tanton, who leads the mission, described the Mars flyby as a “critical gravitational slingshot.” The pace drops off after that: it’s a long haul to the asteroid to see if its metals tell the story of rocky planet formation. Reuters