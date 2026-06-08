Satellite Images of China’s ‘Military City’ Fuel Nuclear Fears

Beijing, June 9, 2026, 01:46 CST

Satellite imagery highlights a major fortified military facility southwest of Beijing, along with a broader missile support network out in China’s northwest.

With China ramping up pressure on Taiwan and expanding nuclear sites that are plainly visible in commercial satellite images, the issue has taken on a new urgency.

Analysts warn that the real danger lies in misjudging motives. Even when measures are meant to bolster defenses, they can easily be mistaken for gearing up for a more severe crisis.

Fresh satellite images have thrown a spotlight on China’s expanding military footprint—first, with what appears to be a sprawling underground command facility outside Beijing; and in another development, the discovery of launch pads and support structures clustered around nuclear missile silos out in the northwest.

This isn’t just about a single location. It’s the broader trend. With reinforced command bunkers, missile-support installations, and stepped-up Chinese military activity near Taiwan, U.S. and allied strategists face a more complicated question: Is Beijing primarily focused on making its forces tougher to target, or is it gearing up for something bigger with Washington?

The Financial Times said China is working on a site about 1,500 acres in size, situated roughly 30 km southwest of Beijing—current and former U.S. officials see it as a possible wartime command center, and potentially much bigger than the Pentagon. Futura-Sciences, citing its May 20 report, pointed to satellite images that have reignited focus on what it calls a vast underground military command facility near Beijing.

Satellite images reviewed by Reuters as of May 29 reveal over 80 launch pads and three octagonal structures in the vicinity of the Hami nuclear silo field, Xinjiang. “Grand scale,” was how Alexander Neill, adjunct fellow at Pacific Forum, described the ongoing construction. Hans Kristensen from the Federation of American Scientists pointed to an “extraordinary effort.” Tong Zhao at the Carnegie Endowment noted there’s a “real possibility” that some of these facilities relate to command, control and communications, or C3—the vital network linking top commanders and military units. Reuters

This is key: China’s nuclear strategy depends on maintaining a reliable second-strike capability—the assurance it can retaliate after absorbing a first blow. Extra fortified facilities, new mobile-launch infrastructure, and stronger communications nodes would complicate attempts to neutralize that arsenal in a crisis.

Beijing maintains its nuclear stance is purely defensive, pointing to its no-first-use pledge—meaning it claims it won’t initiate a nuclear conflict. According to a draft Pentagon report reviewed by Reuters in December, China has probably armed over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in newly constructed silo fields and appears on pace to surpass 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. ICBMs are long-range missiles capable of striking targets thousands of miles from launch.

Still, there’s a major caveat here. Five security scholars told Reuters the desert infrastructure might be tied to China’s nuclear program, but a lot of crucial information is missing—there’s no clarity on which weapons would be launched from these pads, or if the octagon-shaped sites are sheltering truck-mounted missiles or just auxiliary equipment. That lack of certainty is itself a risk: it opens the door for outsiders to exaggerate what’s happening, or for governments to dismiss what could actually be a significant development.

The rivalry here is between the United States and Russia—both countries continue to hold far bigger nuclear stockpiles. Still, what’s catching the attention of analysts and U.S. officials is the pace and secrecy behind China’s buildup, especially now that the final U.S.-Russia nuclear arms-control agreements are coming under pressure.

Taiwan isn’t a distant concern. As Reuters noted Monday, Chinese military pressure ratcheted up while Nvidia, Intel, and SK Group leaders gathered in Taipei for Computex. The island’s defence ministry counted 79 Chinese warplanes in the vicinity over June 2-5, right as the tech event ran. “Markets and governments are underestimating the risk,” said Hudson Institute senior fellow David Feith. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang weighed in too, saying supply chains have to be “diversified and redundant.” Reuters

The South China Sea is back in focus. Reuters flagged satellite images last week that appeared to show some kind of suspected structure at the entrance to Scarborough Shoal, a contested atoll both China and the Philippines claim. Later shots indicated whatever it was had disappeared. China’s foreign ministry maintained that Beijing holds “indisputable sovereignty” over the site, but stopped short of saying whether China had installed the object. Reuters

China’s diplomatic efforts are running alongside other developments. On Monday, President Xi Jinping assured North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing’s backing for Pyongyang remains firm. Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies pointed out the summit underlined China’s view of North Korea as a “strategic asset.” Reuters

At this point, satellites reveal what China can do, not what it plans to do. The images don’t demonstrate that Beijing is gearing up for conflict. What they do confirm is significant Chinese spending on hardened command centers and nuclear facilities—assets that would come into play if tensions with the United States, Taiwan, or nearby partners escalated.