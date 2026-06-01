SpaceX Debris on Course for Lunar Impact — What Comes Next Raises Bigger Questions

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026, 19:03 (EDT)

A used Falcon 9 upper stage is expected to slam into the moon on Aug. 5, traveling roughly 5,400 mph.

People aren’t at risk from this, but experts warn the incident highlights a worsening space-junk issue as more missions target the Moon.

NASA is shifting more of its lunar lander, rover, and drone work to private companies, intensifying the spotlight on how those firms handle disposal.

A used-up Falcon 9 stage from SpaceX is now heading straight for the moon, with an unplanned crash landing set for early August. The impact isn’t expected to do more than punch another crater into the lunar landscape, already pockmarked from past collisions.

It’s not the crater that’s causing the real headaches—it’s the traffic. As NASA and other space agencies map out landers, rovers, cargo drops, and human missions, private launch companies keep ramping up their own hardware shipments to the moon.

Timing’s critical here. Just last week, NASA handed out contracts to Blue Origin, Astrolab, Lunar Outpost, and Firefly Aerospace. The deals cover lunar vehicles, landers, and drones—all part of the Artemis program, the U.S. initiative aimed at establishing a lasting foothold on and near the moon.

Rather than constructing its own lunar landers for every mission, NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program—CLPS—relies on private companies for moon deliveries. NASA touts this approach as a way to accelerate the shipment of science and tech payloads, while laying groundwork for the human return mission.

Known as 2025-010D, it’s the Falcon 9 upper stage from the Jan. 15, 2025 launch — the section that takes over after booster separation, sending payloads on their way. Bill Gray, who runs the Project Pluto tracking site, predicts the object will slam into the moon near the Einstein crater at 06:44 UTC on Aug. 5, which is 2:44 a.m. Eastern.

The launch included two commercial moon landers: Firefly’s Blue Ghost and Resilience from Japan’s ispace. Blue Ghost was flying as part of NASA’s CLPS program. For ispace, this marked a second shot at reaching the lunar surface after coming up short in 2023.

Gray described the object as posing “no danger to anyone,” but called out “carelessness” in the way abandoned space hardware is dealt with. Space junk covers defunct satellites, tossed rocket parts, and debris left circling Earth or drifting far out toward the moon. Project Pluto

But this isn’t a rock-solid prediction. Gray notes that the actual impact point could drift a bit, since sunlight nudges the spinning rocket body in unpredictable ways—solar radiation pressure, to be precise. So, while the trajectory is mostly mapped out, perfect accuracy is out of reach.

Anncy Thresher, an assistant professor at Northeastern University focused on public policy and space ethics, noted the risk right now is minimal given the moon’s current lack of infrastructure. “We need to be proactive now,” Thresher said, emphasizing that with more gear and personnel on the lunar surface, unmanaged impacts could pose a bigger problem. Northeastern Global News

Humans have slammed hardware into the moon more than once. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter picked up a double crater from a rocket body impact near Hertzsprung in March 2022. Back in the Apollo days, upper stages were intentionally sent crashing to trigger moonquakes for research.

The commercial scramble just got more complicated. SpaceX still has Blue Origin on its heels, but Reuters says a New Glenn rocket explosion has knocked Blue Origin’s Florida launch pad out of commission for months. Antoine Grenier at Analysys Mason figures recovery is possible, though, warning, “it will take months to rebuild.” Reuters

Regulators are circling SpaceX on multiple fronts. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has directed the company to probe a Starship Super Heavy booster incident from a test flight on May 22, with the agency making it clear that launches can’t resume until corrective measures meet public safety standards.

At this point, the August crash looks set to remain a scientific footnote—potentially another crater for an orbiter’s camera. But looming over all this: Will lunar disposal rules kick in before the moon gets so crowded that an errant rocket stage becomes more than just another impact scar?