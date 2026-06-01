Starlink, Amazon Run Into Data Bottleneck As LEO Satellite Contest Heats Up

Washington, June 1, 2026, 18:03 EDT

As broadband satellite projects crowd low Earth orbit, a less visible issue is surfacing for the industry: ground systems responsible for processing mountains of spacecraft data are struggling to keep up.

In a May 20 article, SpaceNews dubbed the issue the “cardinality wall”—a data bottleneck that intensifies as satellite fleets jump from a few dozen craft into the thousands. The challenge: LEO, shorthand for low Earth orbit, packs satellites so close to the planet that each one brings an extra stream of health, power, thermal, software and orbital data for operators to manage on the ground. Space Launch Schedule

Here’s why this is coming up now: fleet sizes keep climbing. United Launch Alliance added another 29 Amazon satellites on May 29, according to Amazon’s Leo, bringing the total up to 331. Amazon has lined up over 100 launches for its network so far.

SpaceX keeps pulling ahead. According to Space.com, the company fired off 29 more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on May 29, pushing the active Starlink count past 10,400, satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell told the outlet. Each new launch means more satellites overhead and increased bandwidth for users on Earth.

Telemetry, the constant stream of health and performance data off spacecraft, isn’t a recent development. The real hitch comes down to “cardinality”—that’s the sheer count of separate data series to monitor, with every metric tagged by things like spacecraft ID, subsystem, orbit segment, mission phase or software version. InfluxData points out that satellite operations throw off high-frequency, high-cardinality data sets that simply overwhelm what traditional relational databases were ever meant to handle. InfluxData

Ian Clark, senior sales engineer at InfluxData, has zeroed in on the problem during his recent aerospace telemetry projects. According to InfluxData, Clark’s been building out systems for ingesting, storing, and querying satellite telemetry—tackling scale, low-latency demands, and those “large and evolving tag sets” typical in aerospace. InfluxData

Business risk isn’t really about satellites going dark. The trouble starts when operators can’t lock onto the right signal quickly. If databases crawl, if alerts arrive too late, or if historical data loses its context, it gets tough to spot a thermal drift, battery glitch, or a software hiccup—issues that can easily slip by if teams can’t match up current and past readings across multiple spacecraft.

Pressure in the sector keeps mounting. Amazon Leo is working on its own broadband constellation set to compete with Starlink. Over in Canada, Telesat has been talking up secure LEO links with Italy and is looking to deploy between 150 and 200 LEO satellites for both military and commercial customers, according to Reuters.

Amazon’s immediate timeline has proved volatile. On May 28, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket blew up during a hot-fire test, just ahead of its scheduled mission to launch 48 Amazon Leo satellites—none of which were on board at the time, according to Reuters. Jeff Bezos described it as a “very rough day,” vowing that Blue Origin would rebuild. Reuters

In a memo highlighted by Business Insider, Rajeev Badyal, vice president in charge of Amazon Leo, acknowledged that “Spaceflight is hard, and setbacks happen.” He also emphasized Amazon’s diversified approach, writing, “New Glenn is just one vehicle in our lineup,” and referencing the company’s reliance on several launch partners. Business Insider

Unlike a launch contract, a data fix tends to fly under the radar. InfluxData points out that newer telemetry setups break out ingest, query, and storage, letting each scale independently. They’re built around time-series databases, designed specifically for data tracked over time, speeding up access to new readings and shifting older mission data to less expensive storage.

There’s also the bigger space-safety picture. ESA’s Space Debris Office reported back in April that roughly 15,200 satellites remain operational, while space surveillance networks are currently tracking 44,870 objects. The increase in satellites ramps up the number of conjunction alerts, forces more collision-avoidance calls, and adds to the operational paperwork.

But that risk isn’t one-sided. Push a launch back, and some operators could end up waiting longer for that crucial data wall. On the flip side, hurrying through ground-system upgrades—especially when mission software, alert rules, or archived records get shifted in haste—has its own hazards. It’s not necessarily the first operators to field the most satellites who’ll come out ahead, but rather those able to keep their fleets readable, searchable, and protected when the pressure’s on.