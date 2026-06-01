Starlink Sits at the Heart of SpaceX’s $1.75 Trillion IPO Challenge

New York, June 1, 2026, 05:01 EDT

SpaceX secured additional Starlink bandwidth and landed new U.S. military satellite contracts just days ahead of the anticipated start of IPO marketing.

Investors are trying to figure out if Starlink’s growth can actually keep up with talk of a $1.75 trillion valuation.

SpaceX stands to benefit in the short run after the recent stumble by Amazon Leo and Blue Origin, though concerns about valuation and governance still hang over it.

SpaceX’s recent Starlink launches, coupled with a new $4.16 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force, have thrust the satellite business into the spotlight as debate intensifies over whether Elon Musk’s rocket company can live up to expectations for one of the stock market’s biggest IPOs.

Timing could be critical here. According to Reuters, SpaceX is pushing for a share listing as soon as June 12. The roadshow may kick off June 4, and a sale could hit the market by June 11. The target? A staggering $1.75 trillion valuation, with plans to raise about $75 billion—enough to break records for the biggest IPO ever.

SpaceX has shifted its focus, putting Starlink—the company’s low Earth orbit internet project—at the center of its story, rather than just rockets. These satellites sit only a few hundred miles up, keeping latency lower than conventional satellite internet by staying closer to the planet.

SpaceX notched its 50th Starlink-dedicated launch of 2026 on Saturday, sending up 24 more broadband satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to Spaceflight Now. That brings the Starlink fleet past 10,000 spacecraft in orbit. For this mission, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster made its 22nd flight and touched down again on a Pacific droneship.

Just a day earlier, SpaceX secured a $4.16 billion deal from the U.S. Space Force for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator program, known as SB-AMTI—a satellite network designed to monitor airborne threats from orbit. The Space Force expects this funding to support deployment of a first batch of satellites by 2028.

The Space Force calls SB-AMTI a “system-of-systems,” pulling together space sensors, secure comms, and ground processing. Col. Ryan Frazier, who’s currently the acting Space Force portfolio acquisition exec for Space Based Sensing & Targeting, said the program aims to give the military “sustained battlespace awareness of contested airspace.” SSC

SpaceX’s defense business is starting to look like more than just a sideline. Earlier this week, the Space Force handed the company a $2.29 billion deal to develop a secure, rapid satellite communications system that would connect military sensors and weapons systems around the globe, according to Reuters.

Yet talk about valuation always seems to land on Starlink. Roth Capital Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni, speaking with CNBC last month, boiled it down to scale—he pointed out that the key question for SpaceX’s valuation now is what happens next for Starlink’s growth.

The company’s filing backs that up. According to Reuters, SpaceX’s connectivity business—driven by Starlink—was the lone profit-maker last quarter, pulling in $1.19 billion in operating profit. But the rest of the results were grim: a $1.94 billion total operating loss on $4.69 billion of revenue, weighed down by $2.47 billion in red ink from the AI division.

That’s the core issue. Starlink is now profitable, but the parent company keeps pouring cash into artificial intelligence, Starship, and other long-term bets. “Somewhat of a halo effect around Musk,” is how Reena Aggarwal, finance professor at Georgetown University, put it to Reuters. She also noted it’s tough to pin down SpaceX’s value—there’s really no direct comparison out there. Reuters

Rivals are pressing ahead. Amazon reported that 29 satellites from its Amazon Leo network—previously called Project Kuiper—went up on May 29 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V, bringing the tally to 331 deployed so far. The company says it’s locked in more than 100 launches as it works to assemble a low Earth orbit broadband system targeting areas left out by current internet providers.

Amazon’s path to scale just hit another snag. Blue Origin—the rocket outfit founded by Jeff Bezos—will be sidelined for months after an explosion wrecked its New Glenn launch pad, according to Reuters. That incident throws off both Blue Origin’s flight calendar and Amazon Leo’s own timing. Reuters also noted the mishap hands more power, for now, to SpaceX in the commercial launch race.

There’s a catch: markets might treat SpaceX like Starlink’s revenues, defense deals, and a ramped-up Starship are all done deals. That’s not reality. Starship is still the key to shrinking launch expenses and hauling bigger payloads. But SpaceX’s own filing lays out steep losses (outside Starlink), plus a governance setup that keeps Musk firmly in charge.

Right now, the market’s focus is far less ambitious than the idea of reaching Mars. SpaceX needs to prove Starlink can ramp up users, boost capacity, and bring in enough government contracts to justify its valuation—on par with some of the globe’s biggest public companies. In the next two weeks, we’ll see how much investors are willing to wager on that before the evidence is clear.