Wall Street’s New Space Bet: Surf Air, SpaceX And xAI Alumni Seek $200 Million SPAC

Los Angeles, May 24, 2026, 06:01 PDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is seeking to raise $200 million for a blank-check company aimed at space and defense assets, putting former Surf Air Mobility, xAI and SpaceX staffers into a market suddenly more willing to look at space listings. A blank-check company, or SPAC, raises money in an IPO and then looks for a private company to merge with and take public.

The timing matters. SpaceX’s own IPO filing has pushed investors to reprice space companies, with OHB Chief Executive Marco Fuchs telling Reuters that “big IPOs are good for the market” and ODDO BHF analyst Stéphane Beyazian saying some investors have “appetite” for exposure to the sector. Reuters

SPAC issuance has also picked up. Boardroom Alpha counted 18 U.S. SPAC IPOs raising $2.37 billion in May through its latest tracker, while FTI Consulting said SPACs made up 69% of U.S. IPO deal volume in the first quarter, even as investor demand stayed selective.

FutureCorp plans to sell 20 million units at $10 each. Each unit includes one share and one-half of a warrant, with whole warrants exercisable at $11.50; the company plans to list on the NYSE under FTRAU, with Cantor Fitzgerald as sole bookrunner, Renaissance Capital said.

The target list is broad but not consumer space tourism. FutureCorp says it will look at the global space economy and adjacent supply chains, including space manufacturing, component suppliers, launch platforms, in-orbit services and habitats, computing and manufacturing in orbit, satellite communications, Earth observation and defense-related work.

The company is led by Joshua B. Marks, listed as chief executive and chief financial officer, and chaired by Sudhin R. Shahani, co-founder of Surf Air Mobility. StockAnalysis.com lists Matthew A. Long as general counsel and says FutureCorp remains pre-IPO, with no trading date yet set.

The financing also includes insider-linked warrant purchases. SEC exhibits show FutureCorp’s sponsor agreed to buy 4 million private placement warrants, while Cantor agreed to buy 2 million placement warrants, each at $1 and each exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at $11.50.

The competitive backdrop is crowded and moving fast. Public space names such as Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile and Firefly Aerospace traded around the SpaceX IPO news, a sign that any SPAC target may face investors already comparing growth, defense exposure and valuation against listed peers.

But the risk is plain: FutureCorp has not named a target. Its sponsor and insiders agreed that, if no business combination is completed within 24 months after the IPO closes, the company will wind down and redeem public shares from the trust account, subject to taxes, expenses and legal limits.

SEC records show the S-1 registration statement was filed on May 20 after being accepted on May 19, with 54 documents in the filing package. The filing gives FutureCorp a vehicle; it does not give it a deal.