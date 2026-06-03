Blue Origin Eyes New Glenn Return Before Year-End After Fireball; NASA Lunar Timeline Looms

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, June 3, 2026, 07:11 EDT

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said he expects the New Glenn rocket to fly again before the end of the year, after an early inspection revealed that its main fuel tanks and surrounding hardware made it through last week’s explosion at Cape Canaveral. The cause of the blast is still unknown, according to the company.

It’s a bigger deal this time: New Glenn isn’t just another commercial satellite launcher, but a key piece of NASA’s plan to return to the Moon. NASA has Artemis III on the calendar for 2027, aiming to use the mission to put Orion’s docking chops to the test—linking up with Blue Origin’s and SpaceX’s commercial lunar landers in low Earth orbit, a few hundred miles up.

“It is absolutely critical,” said Don Platt, who heads the Spaceport Education Center at Florida Tech, speaking to WUSF last month. For Artemis III to happen, Platt said, there has to be a lander from SpaceX or Blue Origin that can get to orbit and dock with Orion. WUSF

The blast on May 28 took place while Blue Origin was running a hot-fire test—engines blazing, rocket locked down—in preparation for New Glenn’s fourth flight. The payload? 48 of Amazon’s Leo internet satellites, though they hadn’t been loaded yet. No one was hurt. Jeff Bezos summed it up: “Very rough day.” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman weighed in with “Spaceflight is unforgiving.” Elon Musk, never verbose, posted: “Rockets are hard.” Reuters

Blue Origin’s early damage assessment left the door open for a relatively quick recovery. According to the Associated Press, the methane, hydrogen, and oxygen tanks held up, with the water tank unharmed. Engineers found the support tower repairable on site. A lightning tower and transporter-erector, though, didn’t make it. Limp described the report as “a bit of good news,” adding, “We will fly again before the end of this year.” AP News

Timing remains clumsy for NASA. Just days earlier, on May 26, the agency handed Blue Origin $188 million—plus another $280.4 million available as an option—for two task orders under CLPS, the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. The goal: deliver lunar terrain vehicles to the Moon’s south pole. NASA also confirmed that Moon Base I, aimed at no sooner than fall 2026, will rely on Blue Origin’s Blue Moon Mark 1 Endurance lander to haul payloads to Shackleton Connecting Ridge. This is all part of de-risking ahead of crewed Artemis surface missions scheduled for 2028.

Endurance had recently passed an important ground milestone. In early May, NASA reported that Blue Moon Mark 1 finished thermal vacuum testing out in Houston. The process, which relies on a chamber to recreate the harsh vacuum and temperature swings of space, is a key step. Engineers are looking to prove out the lander’s ability to pull off precision landing, handle cryogenic propulsion—using ultra-cold fuels like liquid hydrogen and oxygen—and operate with autonomous guidance for future lunar work.

Blue Origin describes Mark 1 as a cargo lander that rides inside New Glenn’s 7-meter fairing, capable of hauling as much as three metric tons to the Moon. The pathfinder flight, according to the company, is set up to validate the BE-7 engine, avionics, nonstop communications, and landing precision within 100 meters—all key capabilities ahead of an uncrewed NASA Human Landing System mission tied to Artemis. NASA uses Human Landing System to refer to the lander design needed for transporting astronauts to and from the lunar surface.

The risk hasn’t disappeared. Isaacman told CNBC that getting repairs done would “take some serious time.” Reuters, citing sources at the company and in the industry, reported that engineers expect the damage to keep operations on hold for at least six months. New Glenn needs that Cape Canaveral pad, so the probe, reconstruction, and any required regulator or range checks could still end up colliding with Limp’s timeline. Reuters

Blue Origin faces a straightforward-sounding task: identify what went wrong, repair the pad, and return New Glenn to a steady launch rhythm. NASA, on the other hand, is watching the clock—if Blue Origin can’t get Blue Moon back on track quickly, SpaceX could end up setting the pace for the agency’s two-lander lunar strategy.