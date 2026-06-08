NASA Black Marble Images Reveal Shifts in Earth’s Nighttime Brightness, Highlighting Areas with Lights Fading Out

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026, 11:03 EDT

NASA’s new Black Marble night-light maps reveal a surge in Earth’s artificial brightness between 2014 and 2022, but not every region followed the trend. Some areas dimmed, leaving a patchwork effect. According to a Space.com report, urban expansion and wider electrification fueled the gains, while factors like LED adoption, shifting energy policies, war, and economic pressures were behind many of the declines.

Why does it matter? Nighttime light isn’t just an orbiting spectacle—it’s a proxy for population hubs, active grids, humming factories, and, sometimes, places where disaster has knocked things off course. According to Nature, which released the report April 8, increased brightness accounted for a jump in global radiance equal to 34% on top of the 2014 baseline, though dimming erased 18% of that boost.

NASA’s Black Marble, a set of nighttime-light products derived from VIIRS sensors on the Suomi NPP, NOAA-20, and NOAA-21 satellites, offers daily, monthly, and annual records. NASA says delivery can happen fast—within three hours for near real-time data.

Forget standard consumer maps—the real parallel here is with legacy night-light datasets, like the U.S. Defense Meteorological Satellite Program and low-frequency VIIRS composites. Those datasets have been used to track sweeping urban expansion. But, as the Nature paper points out, monthly or yearly averages can miss rapid disruptions: think blackouts, damage from conflict, or abrupt swings in industrial activity.

Reuters reported that, in 2022, the United States, China, India, Canada and Brazil topped the list for total luminosity. In the U.S., things were brighter out West, but much of the East Coast and Midwest saw less light. Study author Zhe Zhu attributed that divide to people moving, aging industrial hubs, and city lighting programs that use less energy.

Asia logged some of the sharpest increases, as China and parts of northern India lit up with development. Over in Europe, the trend flipped: NASA recorded light pollution dropping 33% in Paris and across France, 22% in the UK, and 21% in the Netherlands. The continent as a whole saw a pronounced dimming in 2022, linked to the energy crunch after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The data flagged abrupt disruptions too. UConn reported that night maps captured steady dimming in Ukraine after Russia invaded, along with patterns in Syria and Yemen linked to drawn-out fighting. Zhu, who leads UConn’s Global Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory, described the daily record as “the heartbeat of society.” Dimming, he noted, can reflect policy in action—not simply economic hardship or downturn. UConn Today

NASA flagged energy-sector implications, too. In an April release, the agency highlighted analysis based on 1.16 million satellite images snapped around 1:30 a.m. local time. The data captured recurring gas flaring across the Permian Basin in Texas and North Dakota’s Bakken Formation—flaring being the practice of burning off surplus gas at oil wells. “Earth at night has so much to teach us,” said Miguel Román, a NASA Goddard official and one of the study’s co-authors. NASA Science

The images alone can’t pinpoint all the causes. As outlined in the Nature paper, analysts tapped outside sources—conflict and disaster databases, flaring logs, social media, and news coverage—to tag probable drivers. NASA, on its end, notes that Black Marble data needs adjustments for moonlight, clouds, snow, and atmospheric noise. Sometimes, less city light signals efficient lighting. Other times, it’s just outages.

But it’s not just about the economy. Artificial light at night—known in research circles as ALAN—throws off human sleep, upends ecosystems, and wipes out the night sky. Zhu, speaking to Reuters, said the ecological impact is “profound,” citing disruptions to nocturnal habitats and animal migration patterns. Reuters

NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio has put out animations tracking changes from 2014 to 2022, where gold marks areas that brightened, purple shows dimming, and white highlights places with a mix. What emerges isn’t a neat narrative, but rather a shifting record—construction here, conservation there, outages, then recovery. The planet lights up, but not all at once or everywhere.