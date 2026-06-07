NASA’s Night Maps Add New Twists to the Story of a Brightening Earth

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2026, 15:00 EDT

NASA’s Black Marble data indicate that, between 2014 and 2022, Earth’s nighttime lights increased on the whole—though some regions saw pronounced shifts, with certain areas getting much brighter or darker.

NASA now offers the product in near real time—a three-hour window—which puts the data in play for everything from tracking light pollution to assessing conflict, the agency says.

Researchers say night lights aren’t the tidy growth proxy they once seemed—policy moves, war, blackouts, changes in energy use, and new tech can all scramble the picture.

NASA’s Black Marble satellite imagery is changing the usual view of Earth after dark. The latest data? The world is lighting up, but the pattern isn’t smooth—or universal. According to a new study based on daily night-light snapshots, brightness swings up and down, mapping out the impacts of city sprawl, shifts in energy rules, conflict, and financial strain.

Black Marble is more than a batch of dramatic visuals these days. According to NASA, its nighttime-light data drops in close to real time—usually within three hours. The agency says that makes it possible to monitor everything from light pollution and illegal fishing to waste-gas flaring, conflict zones, and national-security risks.

The data now let governments, researchers, and energy analysts spot changes much sooner—shifts that used to be buried or delayed. NASA’s Black Marble draws on the VIIRS instrument, or Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, flying aboard the Suomi NPP, NOAA-20, and NOAA-21 satellites. In essence, VIIRS acts as a low-light sensor, capturing faint glimmers after dark from orbit.

Researchers writing in Nature this April say global artificial light at night (often called ALAN) increased by a net 16% between 2014 and 2022. Digging into the numbers: brightening contributed an extra 34% compared to the 2014 baseline, while dimming subtracted 18%. That split highlights just how much a lone global figure can gloss over.

NASA’s Earth Observatory summed it up without much sugarcoating: certain areas got brighter, others faded, and plenty swung both ways. According to the agency, cities along the U.S. West Coast tended to shine more as their populations climbed. The East Coast, on the other hand, mostly dulled—a trend researchers linked to LEDs, the push for energy efficiency, and larger economic shifts.

Europe stood out as a spot where artificial light fell most noticeably. According to the Nature paper, European ALAN radiance dropped 4% overall. France posted a sharp 33% decline, the UK followed with 22%, and the Netherlands was down 21%. The figures track a shift toward better lighting tech, stricter anti-light pollution policies, and measures aimed at conserving energy. Radiance here refers to the light intensity satellites detect from the ground.

Emerging economies, notably in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, drove the bulk of the gains, according to Reuters. Somalia, Burundi and Cambodia showed some of the most striking improvements. Zhe Zhu at the University of Connecticut described the trend as “a massive expansion of energy access.” Reuters

Conflict cast a deeper shadow in several regions. According to the study and NASA-linked summaries, areas like Ukraine, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Venezuela saw persistent drops in nighttime illumination as war, crumbling infrastructure, or economic turmoil dimmed the lights. “Earth’s lighting footprint is constantly expanding, contracting and shifting,” Zhu told Reuters. Reuters

The research pushes past what older night-light records could offer. According to Nature, earlier DMSP-OLS satellite maps and the monthly or yearly VIIRS composites were good for watching urban changes over longer stretches, but those rolled-up snapshots tended to blur away sudden events like lockdowns, power outages, and conflict.

NASA reports that researchers Tian Li and Zhu combed through roughly 1.16 million daily satellite images, each captured at about 1:30 a.m. local time, spanning nine years. “Earth at night has so much to teach us,” said Miguel Román, deputy director for atmospheres and data systems at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. NASA Science

Energy traders are watching, too. NASA’s maps showed volatile gas flaring in hotspots like Texas’s Permian Basin and North Dakota’s Bakken Formation. For Deborah Gordon at Rocky Mountain Institute—she didn’t work on the project—it’s straightforward: “Flared gas is money burned.” NASA Science

But don’t mistake these maps for a straightforward economic scoreboard. That darker patch? Could signal anything from smart streetlights to a power outage, unrest, or just plain decline. The UConn group pointed out they also needed to adjust for shifts in satellite viewing angles—sometimes what looks like a change in lights is really just the sensor shifting perspective.

The implications go well past just economic numbers. According to Space.com, which referenced NASA’s analysis, nighttime-light data isn’t just for tracking city expansion—it’s also a tool for monitoring disaster recovery, power outages, migration shifts, and, crucially, light pollution. That last one matters to astronomers, ecologists, and public-health researchers, as artificial lights disrupt both animal behaviors and human sleep cycles.