Space SPAC Launched by SpaceX Alumni Lands $200 Million Debut on NYSE as IPO Momentum Grows

New York, June 7, 2026, 09:05 (EDT)

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 launched trading Friday on the NYSE after pricing a $200 million IPO, flipping its May filing into an active vehicle for a space sector deal.

The numbers stand out: SpaceX’s IPO has attracted roughly $150 billion in demand, according to Reuters. SPAC Analytics, for its part, tallies 104 U.S. SPAC IPOs so far this year.

It comes down to a simple risk: FutureCorp is sitting on cash with a mandate but lacks an operating business for now, and, pending usual approvals, the offering should wrap up Monday.

FutureCorp LLC’s debut space SPAC hit the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, launching a $200 million IPO and handing a roster linked to SpaceX, xAI, Surf Air and Palantir a fresh public platform for space-sector bets. The vehicle—FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1—sold 20 million units at $10 apiece, according to the company.

It’s a relatively modest transaction for the week. Still, capital is piling into space. SpaceX is seeing investor demand hit $150 billion for its IPO—twice the $75 billion it’s targeting, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

SPAC issuance is showing signs of life again. According to , there were 104 SPAC IPOs in 2026, raising close to $20 billion. That tally made up 68% of U.S. IPOs by count, by their numbers.

FutureCorp is making the case that public investors have missed out as major tech firms remained private far longer than before. “Most of the consequential companies built over the past two decades have been built in private markets, and public investors have largely been bystanders,” said founding partner Sudhin Shahani in the firm’s launch statement. The company’s initial focus: industrial space. Business Wire

A SPAC—short for special purpose acquisition company—hits the market as a blank-check firm, gathering investor cash upfront and only later hunting for a private firm to merge with. No deal, no business: the SPAC stays a shell until something closes, then its target slides onto the public stage.

FutureCorp is targeting a broad range of space-related businesses—everything from manufacturing and component suppliers to launch platforms, satellite telecom, in-orbit services, Earth observation, and defense. The focus is straightforward: hardware, data, and services that put assets into space and keep them productive.

The line-up started coming together in May. On May 20, Bloomberg reported that a group of aviation and telecom leaders—among them ex-employees from Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX—were piecing together a blank-check firm aimed at acquiring space assets.

The roster of founding partners was filled out with Shahani—Surf Air Mobility’s co-founder and ex-chairman—Anuvu’s Joshua Marks, David Anderman (who previously served as general counsel at SpaceX), and Matt Long, who has held general counsel roles at both Palantir and Astranis, as well as a VP position at xAI. Shahani takes the chairman post at FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1, with Marks stepping in as CEO and CFO, and Long handling general counsel duties.

FutureCorp is packaging each unit with a single Class A ordinary share and a half-warrant attached. The warrant grants holders the option to buy a share down the line for $11.50—full warrant required, and adjustments may apply. When the offering wraps up, $10 from every unit sold goes straight into a trust account, the company said.

The target list lands it close to other public space players like Rocket Lab, which provides launch services and spacecraft systems, and Planet Labs, the Earth-imaging outfit with a roughly 200-satellite fleet. SpaceX looms even larger, with its IPO campaign taking over the space-equity conversation.

Chris Taylor, NYSE Group’s Chief Development Officer, said the exchange is “proud to work with FutureCorp” as it helps space companies tap into public markets and other support. Cantor Fitzgerald is listed as the sole book-runner for the deal. Business Wire

FutureCorp still needs to land a deal, hammer out a price, and make sure investors don’t pull out. According to the SEC’s investor bulletin, people who buy in at the SPAC’s IPO are mainly betting on the sponsor team, and they can later opt to redeem their shares for cash in trust instead of sticking through a merger. FutureCorp expects its offering to close June 8, pending standard conditions.