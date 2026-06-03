Talk of SpaceX IPO Rekindles Interest in Surf Air-Connected $200 Million Space SPAC

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026, 17:06 EDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 updated its U.S. IPO paperwork Tuesday, holding the door open for a $200 million SPAC focused on space and defense, even as the market’s gaze shifts to the anticipated SpaceX IPO. The newly amended S-1/A, dated June 2, follows the initial filing from May.

Here’s what matters: SpaceX is looking to price its IPO at $135 per share, with 555.6 million shares on offer and a target valuation of $1.75 trillion, according to Reuters, which cited sources familiar with the deal. “Take-it-or-leave-it,” is how Wilson Sonsini partner Weiheng Chen described the stance. Craig Coben, previously with Bank of America’s capital-markets group, said the “most anticipated IPO ever” is setting the terms, not the investors. Reuters

FutureCorp is aiming to sell 20 million units priced at $10 apiece. Every unit comes with a single share and half a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The Los Angeles-based firm is seeking an NYSE listing under the ticker FTRAU, with Cantor Fitzgerald running the books.

A SPAC—short for special purpose acquisition company—is essentially a public shell firm. It raises money, hunts for a private business, merges, and takes it public. On May 20, Bloomberg said the FutureCorp group had aviation and telecom names in the mix, with ex-Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX staff among them. The group aims at space manufacturing, launch infrastructure, and defense—those are the targets for the vehicle.

Surf Air’s proxy filing dated May 26 lays out the lineup. Sudhin Shahani, who co-founded Surf Air, has been a managing director at FutureCorp since March and took the chairman seat at FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 in April. The same document shows board member David Anderman previously served as general counsel at SpaceX during 2019 and 2020. Shawn Pelsinger, listed as a Surf Air director too, led global corporate development and was senior counsel at Palantir until April.

FutureCorp hasn’t picked a target yet. For now, it’s pitching the team, the sector, and a bet that private space companies could look to public markets—especially as SpaceX draws investors’ focus back to the industry.

There’s still action in the market. Three SPAC IPOs—Keystone Acquisition, AmperCap Acquisition, and Aeon Acquisition I—priced on June 3, pulling in a total of $500 million, according to Boardroom Alpha. The firm tracked 20 SPAC IPOs for May and counts three so far for June.

There’s already a dedicated peer: Space Asset Acquisition Corp. pulled in $200 million with its IPO back in January, aiming for a target in the global space economy—technology, defense, the works, according to SPACInsider.

The catch is clear enough: SPACs are typically on the clock, with about two years to secure a reverse merger or else hand back capital to investors. Shareholders can also pull out before the merger closes, draining cash from the company that’s set to go public. For space-focused SPACs, that risk comes on top of valuations that are tough to justify—especially as SpaceX drags the sector upward. Analysts Nicolas Owens and Suryansh Sharma at Morningstar note that SpaceX’s value depends on not-yet-proven revenue streams like orbital computing, where both timing and actual returns are still up in the air.

FutureCorp has a slim yet clear shot here: as SpaceX stirs up appetite for space plays, lots of private space and defense suppliers remain stuck off the public market. Now comes the real question—will all that buzz drive a deal at a price public investors actually bite on?