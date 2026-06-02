Blue Origin Launch Rattles NASA Moon Mission Schedule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, June 2, 2026, 07:06 EDT

Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch pad suffered enough damage that repairs could take “serious time,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told CNBC, casting a new shadow over the company’s NASA moon contract just days after a heavy-lift rocket exploded during a Florida engine test. A lengthy recovery—possibly into 2028—is “within the realm” of what’s possible, according to Reuters. Reuters

Not the best timing for NASA. As Artemis II wraps up its crewed lunar flyby, the agency faces the tougher slog—testing out private landers, hauling cargo, and laying groundwork for a permanent outpost on the moon’s surface. Blue Origin’s New Glenn is supposed to handle those lander and cargo launches for NASA, all while Jeff Bezos’ team hustles to chip away at SpaceX’s advantage in the commercial heavy-lift game.

Blue Origin has regained partial access to Launch Complex 36 and begun looking into the hot-fire anomaly, with pad clearing underway. In a hot-fire test, engines ignite while the rocket remains anchored to the ground. After initial checks, the company reported the booster and upper-stage hardware inside its integration facility appeared healthy. Earlier, Blue Origin confirmed all personnel were accounted for.

Reuters noted the rocket did not have the Amazon Leo satellites onboard—those are set for the next mission. Sources from the company and industry described the pad as “practically destroyed” after the explosion, warning operations may be halted for at least six months. “It will take months to rebuild,” said Antoine Grenier, partner and head of space consulting at Analysys Mason. Reuters

NASA’s upcoming Artemis crewed mission won’t make a lunar landing. Artemis III, targeted for 2027, is designed to send astronauts into low Earth orbit to work on key maneuvers—specifically, rendezvous and docking in orbit between Orion and at least one of the private Human Landing System vehicles, built by SpaceX or Blue Origin. The Human Landing System, as NASA refers to it, is the spacecraft that shuttles astronauts from lunar orbit down to the moon’s surface.

NASA is set to announce the Artemis III crew and provide a mission update on June 9 at Houston’s Johnson Space Center. The timing coincides with one of the two commercial lander providers still dealing with blast damage at the sole operational New Glenn pad.

Blue Origin’s immediate lunar entry, the Blue Moon Mark 1—also known as Endurance—recently cleared thermal-vacuum testing at Johnson Space Center, NASA said in May. The uncrewed cargo lander faced space-like vacuums and temperature shifts in ground trials, and is set to deliver two NASA payloads to the lunar south pole region this year.

A few days after the announcement, NASA confirmed that Moon Base I—slated for launch no sooner than fall 2026—will utilize Endurance to haul scientific cargo to Shackleton Connecting Ridge, a key site close to the lunar south pole. The agency described the mission as an effort to cut risk ahead of future crew lander deployments.

The training hardware mentioned in the previously linked report is drawing more attention now. NASA said its Johnson facility is running simulations, spacesuit testing, mission-control exercises and design reviews using a full-scale Blue Moon Mark 2 crew-cabin mock-up—standing over 15 feet high—as Blue Origin’s crewed lunar lander takes shape.

SpaceX is still NASA’s alternative commercial lander. Last year, the agency tapped Blue Origin as its second Artemis lunar lander supplier, awarding a $3.4 billion fixed-price deal. The move brings in another design to stand beside SpaceX’s Starship-based lander, giving NASA both competition and a safety net for future moon efforts.

The risk is out in the open now. If Blue Origin manages a quick turnaround, it stays in NASA’s lunar plans. But a lengthy pad fix, a drawn-out probe, or a redesign could push NASA to shuffle its mission lineup—or put more weight on SpaceX. Kathleen Curlee, who tracks commercial space for Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, called it a “pretty significant setback” in a note to Space.com, pointing out that Blue Moon depends on New Glenn, and as long as that rocket sits grounded, it’s going nowhere near the moon. Space