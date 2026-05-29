FutureCorp Makes $200 Million Space Play While SpaceX Hype Hits Fever Pitch

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026, 04:14 EDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 wants to pull in $200 million for a blank-check firm targeting space assets—yet another entrant as investors ramp up interest, especially with SpaceX prepping for a public debut. On board: ex-employees from Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX, according to Bloomberg.

The moment matters. U.S. space stocks rallied this week, with traders wagering that SpaceX’s anticipated IPO might shake up Wall Street’s approach to valuing satellite, launch, and defense-related space firms. Shares of Rocket Lab, Planet Labs, Intuitive Machines, and AST SpaceMobile all caught notice.

The frenzy isn’t stopping with the big names. Rocket One—previously known as Hoth Therapeutics—surged nearly 40% Thursday, fueled by a pivot into AI infrastructure and AI systems for space. Clearly, just mentioning “space” is now enough to draw capital into riskier plays, long after established players have blazed the trail. Reuters

FutureCorp has put in its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of May 20. The company’s aiming to offer 20 million units priced at $10 apiece. Each unit bundles a single share and half a warrant—investors need a full warrant to exercise at $11.50, Renaissance Capital notes.

A SPAC—short for special purpose acquisition company—starts by raising funds, then hunts for a private firm to merge with and bring onto public markets. FutureCorp is eyeing the global space economy along with nearby industries: space manufacturing, launch platforms, in-orbit services, space-based telecommunications, Earth observation, and defense-related work.

Joshua Marks, who also heads satellite-connectivity player Anuvu, holds the CEO, CFO, and director titles at the company. Surf Air Mobility co-founder Sudhin Shahani serves as chairman. Cantor Fitzgerald appears as underwriter, according to .

FutureCorp lands on a target list alongside high-profile public space players, despite lacking an active business. Rocket Lab (launch, space systems), Planet Labs (Earth-imaging data), and Intuitive Machines (lunar infrastructure) have all been swept into the broader SpaceX-related trade chatter this week.

“SpaceX going public has acted as a lens to focus the investment community on space travel and related support systems,” Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management, told Reuters. For FutureCorp, that shift could open doors, with investors pausing for a look at space infrastructure names that previously didn’t get close to the IPO spotlight. Reuters

SpaceX could hit Nasdaq as soon as June 12, according to sources who spoke with Reuters earlier this month. The company’s investor roadshow is penciled in for June 4, with pricing possibly coming on June 11. Reuters previously reported that SpaceX is looking to raise around $75 billion, targeting a valuation near $1.75 trillion.

Capital could outrun the underlying business. FutureCorp hasn’t made an acquisition yet, and according to its filing, insiders have signed off on a plan to return money to public shareholders and shut down if no deal happens within 24 months—unless shareholders vote for an extension.

The market-quality issue isn’t going away. “You really need to look behind the curtain,” Todd Schoenberger, chief investment officer at CrossCheck Management, told Reuters after Rocket One’s rebrand-fueled rally. That warning doesn’t just apply to this case: space stocks are drawing plenty of attention, but not every listed play is bringing an asset to market that’s worth the ticket. Reuters