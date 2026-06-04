NASA Secures Moon Mission Boosters, but Major Hurdles Remain Earthside

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026, 13:04 (EDT)

The last eight booster motor segments for Artemis III have shipped out from Northrop Grumman’s facility in Utah, NASA announced, bound for Kennedy Space Center. With this move, the agency is steering Artemis III toward a 2027 Earth-orbit rehearsal, not the originally planned lunar landing. These segments are set to complete the pair of solid rocket boosters—the big side-mounted motors responsible for most of the Space Launch System rocket’s initial thrust.

Timing is key here. NASA plans to reveal the Artemis III crew on June 9 at Johnson Space Center—a public milestone for the program, as engineers push ahead with a reworked mission. The flight will send Orion atop SLS and focus on testing docking with commercial lunar landers. Those private spacecraft are essential for getting astronauts back onto the moon’s surface.

NASA’s latest update quietly reclassifies Artemis III, which now appears as a low Earth orbit mission rather than the agency’s next crewed moon landing. The flight will focus on testing rendezvous and docking procedures between Orion and one or both of the landers in development by SpaceX and Blue Origin. A 2027 launch date remains on the books.

NASA says the mission might see astronauts board at least one lander test article. Orion, with its European-built service module, will handle the job of circularizing the spacecraft’s orbit, and the team plans to put a revamped heat shield through its paces during reentry. Jeremy Parsons, who leads Moon to Mars efforts at NASA, described Artemis III as “an important stepping stone”—and didn’t mince words, calling it “one of the most highly complex missions NASA has undertaken.” NASA

Rocket hardware is still in motion, but one of NASA’s lander contractors just hit a major hurdle. Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket blew up on May 28 during a hot-fire test, which involves firing the engine with the rocket clamped to the launch pad. CEO Dave Limp noted that the pad’s main fuel tanks “are all in good shape,” though the cause of the blast remains unknown and the primary support tower at the launch site will need repairs. No one was hurt and the test vehicle wasn’t carrying satellites. Reuters

But schedule risk is increasingly difficult to brush off. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told CNBC, per Reuters, that repairs at the Blue Origin pad could “take some serious time.” He floated 2028 as “within the realm” of possibility. New Glenn is planned as the vehicle for Blue Origin lunar lander and Artemis cargo launches. Reuters

For now, the dynamics have changed. Blue Origin is betting on its Blue Moon lander, which depends on New Glenn for launch, while SpaceX is working on a lunar lander built from Starship. NASA is pushing both projects to reduce risk from relying on just one system. Kathleen Curlee, commercial space industry analyst at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, called the explosion a “pretty significant setback.” Space

Some analysts aren’t calling this a game-changer just yet. Antoine Grenier at Analysys Mason, speaking to Reuters, said Blue Origin might bounce back but warned, “will take months to rebuild.” Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim Space, argued the market still demands more options and is clearly headed for a “multi-provider ecosystem.” Reuters

NASA isn’t interested in putting all its lunar eggs in one basket. Brian Hughes, Kennedy Space Center director, told Space Florida’s board the agency is “doubling down on the lunar lander.” Both Blue Origin and SpaceX remain in play as NASA pushes to land “American boots back on the moon before the end of 2028.” Spaceflight Now

NASA’s immediate focus is split: SLS and Orion pieces are lining up, but the commercial lander effort remains the big question mark. According to AP, the agency is targeting a possible astronaut landing on the moon as early as 2028—the first since Apollo 17 back in 1972. Blue Origin’s New Glenn and Blue Moon are still in the mix, assuming the company can get its pad back online and resume launches.