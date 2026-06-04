NASA’s Black Marble: Nighttime Changes on Earth Outpace What Meets the Eye

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026, 10:02 EDT

NASA’s Black Marble maps reveal Earth’s nights generally got brighter between 2014 and 2022. But that’s not the whole story—brightness trends split sharply across regions, with some areas lighting up as others dimmed.

NASA points out the data aren’t just for astronomers—it’s tapped to monitor energy infrastructure, gas flaring, disasters, conflict zones, even light pollution.

The real question is what’s behind it. A darker area might reflect better lighting tech and effective regulation, or it could point to conflict, economic collapse, or crumbling infrastructure.

NASA’s new Black Marble snapshots reveal nights on Earth growing brighter, though not evenly. Between 2014 and 2022, global artificial nighttime light increased, but plenty of regions actually dimmed—sometimes right next to brighter spots, split by a border or coastline.

This is relevant now as night-light data aren’t just for dramatic space shots anymore. NASA’s Black Marble products deliver daily, monthly, and yearly snapshots, with near-real-time info—usually within three hours—so governments, researchers, and energy analysts can track shifts in human activity faster than they’d get from official data.

Black Marble uses data from the VIIRS — Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite — sensors riding on the Suomi NPP, NOAA-20, and NOAA-21 satellites. These sensors pick up faint nighttime light on Earth. NASA’s product adjusts for variables like atmosphere, terrain, and moonlight, aiming to get a true read on surface radiance, or how much light is coming up from the ground.

A study in Nature, dated April 8, reports artificial nighttime lighting climbed 16% globally between 2014 and 2022. Researchers say the world’s brightening outpaced dimming: new illumination boosted levels by 34% compared to the 2014 baseline, while dimmer zones shaved off only 18%.

That old rule linking development with more nighttime light doesn’t hold up here. Asia saw the sharpest increases—think China, India, and stretches of sub-Saharan Africa—where city sprawl, added industry, and new electric grids drove the numbers. Yet Europe went the other way, logging a 4% overall drop in artificial light after dark.

Europe’s dimming trend wasn’t random—it showed up most in places where policy took aim. France saw the biggest net decline at 33%, with the UK and Netherlands following at 22% and 21%, respectively. The reductions linked back to adoption of LEDs, stricter energy rules, and efforts to curb light pollution.

Across the U.S., the picture was less clear. NASA reported that population gains have brought brighter nights to West Coast cities. By contrast, much of the East Coast appeared dimmer, as the study team pointed to broader LED use and shifts in the region’s economy.

Conflict lit up the data as well. University of Connecticut researchers tracked lasting dimming in Ukraine following Russia’s 2022 invasion. Syria and Yemen also stood out, and Europe saw an abrupt drop in brightness during the 2022 energy crunch.

“We can view these dynamics as the heartbeat of society,” said Zhe Zhu, associate professor at the University of Connecticut and the study’s senior author, in a UConn report. Dimming isn’t necessarily tied to poverty or decline, he added. In Europe, for example, it can point to adaptation or the effects of government policy. UConn Today

The energy angle is hard to miss. NASA’s maps lit up with heavy gas flaring across the major U.S. oil and gas patches—Permian in Texas, Bakken up in North Dakota. That’s excess methane torched right at the wellhead. “Flared gas is money burned,” Deborah Gordon, a methane specialist at Rocky Mountain Institute, put it to NASA. NASA Science

There’s a catch: leaning too hard on the lights can mislead. According to the Nature paper, the technique zeroes in on lasting shifts, filtering out temporary blackouts, daily flickers, and skips polar zones where snow, ice, or round-the-clock sunlight muddy the view. A blackout, a factory opening, tweaking streetlight rules—each can redraw the satellite’s nighttime map. The satellite picks up the blip; the reason, though, typically surfaces later.

The public-health and environmental implications remain significant. Light pollution disrupts nocturnal ecosystems and animal movement, and even throws off human circadian rhythms, Zhu told Reuters. For astronomers, dwindling dark skies make observations harder.