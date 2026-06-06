Satellite Images Reveal Secretive Chinese Military City Amid Nuclear Expansion Concerns

Beijing, June 7, 2026, 04:03 (China Standard Time)

Satellite images suggest a sprawling suspected wartime command facility sits southwest of Beijing.

Separate imagery reveals China is building out hardened nuclear infrastructure in its northwestern desert, as the reports emerge.

Regional security worries remain heightened, with Taiwan and the South China Sea still drawing sharp focus.

Satellite images revealing extensive digging and heavy construction southwest of Beijing have intensified focus on how the People’s Liberation Army is fortifying both its leadership and nuclear command structure. Futura Sciences calls the facility a vast underground military complex not far from the capital. Newsweek, referencing prior analysis, reports the Qinglonghu area installation spans roughly 1,500 acres and could serve as a command center in wartime.

Timing comes into play here. On Saturday, Taiwan reported that Chinese coast guard and survey ships worked together off the Pratas Islands—marking, according to Taipei, their first joint move meant to “provoke” Taiwan near the small, lightly guarded northern South China Sea islet. Beijing lays claim to both the Pratas and Taiwan itself, a position Taipei flatly rejects. Reuters

But it’s not just Beijing under the microscope. Reuters, after going through satellite images, identified over 80 new launch pads and three distinctive octagonal structures springing up near the Hami nuclear silo complex out in Xinjiang. Bunkers, comms nodes—analysts see room for mobile missile launchers, air-defense units, electronic warfare, and command support. The idea: securing that second-strike capability, so China could take a nuclear hit and still fire back.

Alexander Neill, adjunct fellow at the Pacific Forum, told Reuters the desert expansion represents a “very considerable enhancement and diversification” for China’s nuclear deterrent. According to Neill, the facilities stretch across thousands of square kilometres beyond the known missile silo fields. Reuters

Tong Zhao, senior fellow for nuclear policy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, sees a “real possibility” that those octagonal structures and the nearby towers are part of C3 — that’s command, control, and communications, the backbone system for relaying orders and keeping units in sync. For Hans Kristensen, who leads the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project, the sheer scale amounts to an “extraordinary effort.” Reuters

The Pentagon, in a December assessment cited by Reuters, said China has probably put over 100 DF-31 intercontinental ballistic missiles—ICBMs—into new silo fields and is still heading toward surpassing 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. ICBMs are long-range missiles intended to cross continents.

China insists its nuclear stance is defensive, with foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating back in February that Beijing maintains a no-first-use approach and holds its arsenal to what it deems the minimum for national security. The government also points out that its nuclear forces remain well below the size of those fielded by the United States and Russia.

Even so, U.S. partners in Asia aren’t looking away. Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, speaking last week, called China’s military build-up and its opaque intentions a serious worry for both Japan and the wider international community. In response, Tokyo has been stepping up its efforts to boost defence cooperation across the region.

It’s not just about a single bunker. Reuters this week pointed to satellite images indicating a suspected structure at Scarborough Shoal, the contested spot in the South China Sea, only for later shots to show it had apparently vanished. The episode underscores how commercial satellite imagery has become essential for monitoring military and quasi-military activities at Asia’s flashpoints.

Still, the images leave open the question of China’s true intentions. Five security experts told Reuters the desert complex could be used for nuclear operations or other military activities, but they flagged big unknowns—such as whether the sites are intended for mobile ballistic missile launchers or for managing warheads.

Washington, Tokyo, and Taipei are watching more than just China’s expanding arsenal. The bigger concern: Beijing could be putting together a command-and-strike system that’s tougher to knock out in a crisis. SIPRI, the Stockholm arms-control group, notes that the U.S. and Russia still possess roughly 90% of the planet’s nuclear warheads, though China is accelerating its own buildup faster than anyone else.