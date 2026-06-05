Satellite Images Expose China’s Secretive Military Expansion, Sparking Nuclear Concerns

BEIJING, June 5, 2026, 23:05 (China Standard Time)

Satellite images reveal launch pads, bunkers, and communications facilities clustered around China’s Hami nuclear missile silo field.

China’s military presence is drawing renewed scrutiny after new incidents in both the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.

Beijing maintains its nuclear strategy is defensive. Still, analysts point out there’s uncertainty surrounding the role of certain new sites.

Fresh commercial satellite shots reveal China putting up dozens of launch pads, bunkers, and communications sites around its Hami nuclear missile silos, stirring fresh concerns among Western security analysts about Beijing’s crisis playbook for its strategic arsenal. Reuters flagged more than 80 launch pads and three large, octagon-shaped facilities cropping up in China’s remote northwest, as shown in the images.

Tensions flared Friday when China’s military announced it had dispatched both naval and air forces to shadow the Dutch frigate HNLMS De Ruyter during its passage through the Taiwan Strait. Just days prior, Beijing accused the same vessel of entering the contested Paracel Islands region—an assertion met by Dutch officials insisting the De Ruyter was acting in accordance with international law.

Reuters a day ago pointed to satellite photos showing what looked like a structure at Scarborough Shoal’s entrance last week—by later in the week, those images indicated it had vanished. The Philippines announced an investigation. China reiterated its claim of “indisputable sovereignty” over the shoal. Reuters

Bigger picture: Xinjiang’s sites are where the real strategy lies. Three security analysts told Reuters that these pads might serve mobile missile units or host air-defense systems. Elsewhere on the grounds, analysts said, there are facilities likely geared toward electronic warfare, satellite links, and command centers.

The crux here is second-strike capability: surviving a nuclear hit, then striking back. “A very considerable enhancement” to China’s nuclear deterrent is how Alexander Neill, adjunct fellow at Hawaii’s Pacific Forum, described the infrastructure to Reuters. Reuters

Satellite monitoring comes on the heels of previous reports about a separate construction zone—around 1,500 acres, sitting some 30 km southwest of Beijing—that U.S. officials suspect might be earmarked for use as a wartime command center. Back in January 2025, the Financial Times described the site as potentially dwarfing the Pentagon. More recently, a Futura piece brought those same command-bunker worries to a wider readership.

The pattern is there, even if not every piece has been confirmed. Desert launch pads, reinforced command centers, and early-warning gear all suggest command, control and communications — or C3, essentially the backbone for military leaders to issue orders and stay linked with their forces during a fight. Tong Zhao, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Reuters there’s a “real possibility” that the octagonal buildings and the towers nearby are connected to C3 and nuclear activity around Hami. Reuters

China hasn’t said what the Xinjiang facilities are for. According to Reuters, the country’s defence ministry left questions about the images unanswered, and the Pentagon wouldn’t discuss intelligence issues. Back in April, China’s foreign ministry reiterated that Beijing sticks to a “no first use” nuclear stance—it claims it won’t initiate a nuclear strike—and maintains only the minimum nuclear capability it says is needed for security. Reuters

China’s nuclear arsenal is growing at a pace unmatched anywhere else, according to U.S. officials and arms-control experts. The most recent Pentagon assessment, cited by Reuters, keeps Beijing on pace for 1,000 warheads by 2030. The report also notes China has probably already armed about 100 ICBMs—intercontinental ballistic missiles—in its trio of main silo fields. These ICBMs are capable of striking across continents.

The United States and Russia continue to hold far bigger nuclear stockpiles. Hans Kristensen, who heads the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project, told Reuters that “it was hard to rule anything out” considering how much China is building. Still, he noted, the U.S. and Russia lean on sheer numbers of silos, isolation, and robust fortifications—rather than heavy missile defences surrounding those sites. Reuters

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited “rightful alarm” surrounding China’s military expansion, pressing Asian allies to ramp up defence spending. On the other hand, Zhou Bo, a retired senior colonel from China’s People’s Liberation Army and a Tsinghua University fellow, told Reuters the dynamic is complicated, but argued the situation isn’t “as exaggerated” as some outside observers make it out to be. Reuters

Still, the images stop short of confirming exactly which weapons China intends to position at these pads—or whether those octagonal sites actually contain truck-launched ballistic missiles or facilities for fitting warheads. If these pads are geared toward air defense systems or electronic warfare gear, the nuclear implications are softer. But if they’re meant for mobile ICBMs and command-and-control networks, things get stickier for arms control.

At the moment, opacity is the main risk. China’s monitoring of foreign warships in the Taiwan Strait, mysterious objects popping up and vanishing near Scarborough Shoal, and fortified installations showing up in satellite photos—every ambiguous site becomes fresh intelligence for strategists in Washington, Beijing, and throughout Asia.