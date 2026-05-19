Southampton Stuns with Spygate Fallout, Middlesbrough Back in Playoff Hunt for Wembley Spot

London, May 19, 2026, 19:08 BST

Southampton are out of the Championship playoffs, following their admission of several EFL rule breaches.

Middlesbrough steps in to face Hull City in Saturday’s final, unless an appeal changes things.

Southampton are set to start next season with a four-point deduction as well.

Southampton FC are out of the Championship playoffs—booted on Tuesday after conceding to several English Football League violations tied to illicitly recording rivals’ training, according to the EFL. The ruling ejects them from Saturday’s playoff final, giving Middlesbrough a shot at promotion instead.

The decision carries weight: the Championship playoff final, which decides the last club to move up through a four-team battle at season’s end, ranks among the most lucrative fixtures in English football. Just last year, Reuters noted, the team that claimed victory was projected to pull in roughly 200 million pounds in additional revenue—most of it thanks to Premier League TV deals.

Middlesbrough are set to take on Hull City at Wembley on May 23, according to Sky Sports. Southampton, having edged out Middlesbrough 2-1 on aggregate in the semis, were hit with a four-point deduction for next season’s Championship. The club can appeal the decision.

The Guardian reported that Southampton was hit with the penalty by an independent disciplinary commission, following EFL charges over a rules breach. The paper added that any appeal should move fast, with the commission targeting a resolution by Wednesday’s end.

It all started when Middlesbrough accused a Southampton staffer of spying on their training ahead of the playoff semi-final opener. According to BBC Sport, the EFL’s Regulation 127 is at the center of the dispute—clubs can’t watch or attempt to watch a rival’s training within 72 hours before a game against them.

Prior to the decision, Southampton maintained they were working with the league. The club’s chief executive, Phil Parsons, told BBC Sport they were “undertaking an internal review to ensure that all facts and context are properly understood.” BBC

Middlesbrough argued for more than a financial penalty—they wanted a sporting sanction. The club, in a statement last week, called the alleged training ground surveillance before such a crucial match “a matter that goes to the heart of sporting integrity and fair competition.” Their position: only a ban on Southampton’s participation in the final would be a fitting response. The Guardian

Kim Hellberg, Boro’s head coach, didn’t hide his frustration at the incident, saying it “breaks my heart in terms of all the things I believe in.” That was after Middlesbrough dropped the second leg at St Mary’s, per BBC Sport. BBC

The situation draws comparisons to the Leeds United spying episode back in 2019, but both the regulations and the stakes here have shifted. Sky noted Leeds paid a £200,000 fine after Marcelo Bielsa conceded he’d dispatched a staffer to observe a Derby County training session. That incident led the EFL to roll out Rule 127, which specifically addresses unauthorized conduct near training grounds.

Hull face the fewest outward changes, but behind the scenes, the adjustments are the most concrete. Before the decision, BBC Sport noted Hull were gearing up to face Southampton unless they heard different, while Middlesbrough kept their training going on the slim chance they’d be put back in the final.

There’s still a chance this isn’t wrapped up. An appeal could scramble the schedule, which would throw ticketing, travel, and planning into chaos for Hull, Middlesbrough, and their fans; BBC Sport noted that Wembley is tied up the weekend of May 30-31, so there’s barely any wiggle room for postponement.

Southampton miss out on a Wembley chance and a fast track back to the Premier League. For Middlesbrough, knocked out in the semi-final, the decision suddenly puts promotion back in play—their first real shot at the top tier since they went down in 2016-17.