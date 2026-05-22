$200 Million Space SPAC Touches Down as SpaceX Reopens IPO Window

Los Angeles, May 22, 2026, 01:17 (PDT)

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is seeking $200 million for a blank-check IPO, targeting businesses in the space and defense sectors.

SpaceX’s move landed just as its public-market ambitions stirred up new interest among investors in launch, satellite, and space assets tied to AI.

The SPAC counts executives with backgrounds at Surf Air Mobility, SpaceX, and other tech and aerospace firms on its roster, though it hasn’t identified an acquisition target yet.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1—a newly launched SPAC with a leadership roster drawn from aviation, telecom, and the space sector—has filed to raise $200 million for a purchase or merger targeting a business in the space industry, regulatory documents and market data show. Bloomberg notes that the team features ex-employees of Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX.

The filing arrives just as space finance heats up. SpaceX rolled out its own IPO paperwork this week—a move Reuters says might redraw the map for late-stage tech funding and bring one of the sector’s biggest private players onto public exchanges.

This is especially relevant for smaller firms. A special purpose acquisition company—SPAC for short—goes public to raise funds, then hunts for a private business to take public by merger. FutureCorp is throwing its hat into a space-sector market where investors are once again weighing everything from launches and satellites to space data and defense, not only rockets.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is aiming to offer 20 million units priced at $10 apiece, according to Renaissance Capital. Each unit consists of a share plus half a warrant, exercisable at $11.50 per share. The SEC accepted the Form S-1 on May 19, with the official filing date listed as May 20. The company’s business address is in Los Angeles.

Joshua Marks holds the roles of chief executive, chief financial officer, and director at FutureCorp, according to an SEC filing. Renaissance Capital identifies Marks as the CEO of Anuvu, which delivers satellite connectivity and media services to aviation and maritime clients. Chairman Sudhin Shahani, the same firm notes, previously co-founded Surf Air Mobility.

Among the insiders listed in the filing: Sudhin Shahani, Joshua Marks, David Anderman, Shawn Pelsinger and John Tuttle. According to an SEC exhibit, both the company and its insiders have agreed that FutureCorp gets a 24-month window post-IPO to wrap up a business combination—unless the board or shareholders sign off on a different schedule.

FutureCorp’s target list stretches across space manufacturing, supply chains for components, launch platforms, in-orbit services, habitats, even in-orbit computing and manufacturing, plus satellite communications, Earth observation, and defense activities, Renaissance Capital reports. The vehicle’s scope lands it squarely among publicly traded space players like Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, and Intuitive Machines. For now, though, FutureCorp hasn’t disclosed any active talks with potential targets.

For now, the SpaceX roadshow story is boosting the investor outlook. “Space in general is attractive to investors,” said Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Private Wealth, in comments to Reuters. She tied the sector to a wider tech movement, citing AI, advanced manufacturing, and broader technology trends. Reuters

FutureCorp isn’t the only one attempting another SPAC launch. According to SPACInsider, both FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 and JAB Acquisition Corp I submitted IPO filings on May 20. BTECH followed with its own $200 million SPAC filing just a day later—hinting that some sponsors are starting to probe investor appetite again after a prolonged slump in blank-check deals.

Still, the risk is straightforward. FutureCorp doesn’t run a business yet, nor has it picked an acquisition target—what’s on offer is just the team and their mandate. If no deal happens before the deadline, the company has to liquidate and return money to public shareholders, according to the filing. Any merger, if one emerges, faces its own set of hurdles: valuation, shareholder redemptions, and whether the market actually wants it.

The SpaceX glow isn’t all upside. According to Reuters, SpaceX’s IPO filing revealed deep AI-related outlays, first-quarter losses and revenue hopes pinned partly on unproven tech like orbital data centers. If that deal slips, or if Wall Street sours on growth names, FutureCorp could find the door closing before its chase begins.