A $200 Million SpaceX-Themed SPAC Hits the Market

Los Angeles, June 1, 2026, 01:15 PDT

A group of aviation, telecom, and space industry veterans is behind a new space-and-defense SPAC seeking $200 million, aiming to tap into investor interest as momentum builds around SpaceX’s anticipated IPO.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 hasn’t set a price for its offering yet. Its filing joins a more crowded field lately: SPACInsider noted two SPAC IPOs priced during the week ending May 29, pushing May’s tally to 20 deals and bringing the 2026 running total up to 98. A SPAC—short for special purpose acquisition company—collects funds up front and hunts for a private company to merge with.

The timing is key, with the space trade now stretching well past just SpaceX. Space-focused exchange-traded funds pulled in $1.3 billion of fresh cash in the month leading up to May 22, lifting total assets in the niche category to $3.3 billion, according to Morningstar Direct figures cited by Reuters. “Such launches tend to follow something ‘new and shiny,’” Morningstar ETF analyst Bryan Armour told Reuters. Reuters

FutureCorp, listing a Los Angeles address, submitted its S-1 registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20. According to Bloomberg, the company’s team features alumni from Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX.

FutureCorp is looking to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units for $10 apiece. Each unit gives buyers a single ordinary share and half a warrant, letting holders pick up another share down the line at a predetermined price. The company’s targeting the New York Stock Exchange—ticker symbol FTRAU—with Cantor Fitzgerald running the books.

Joshua Marks, the chief executive at satellite-connectivity firm Anuvu, is taking the reins as CEO, CFO, and director of the vehicle. Surf Air Mobility co-founder Sudhin Shahani steps in as chairman. The company outlined plans to target the global space economy, zeroing in on sectors like space manufacturing, launch platforms, in-orbit services, space telecom, Earth observation, and defense.

SpaceX just got a boost. On Friday, the U.S. Space Force handed Elon Musk’s company a $4.16 billion contract to build satellites focused on tracking and targeting airborne threats. That announcement landed days after SpaceX secured a separate $2.29 billion deal for a military space-data network.

Public peers have caught some new attention lately, though not all of them moved the same way. Reuters noted last week that shares of Planet Labs, Intuitive Machines, and AST SpaceMobile climbed as investors zeroed in on listed space stocks amid the SpaceX filing. Rocket Lab, on the other hand, lost ground during volatile sessions. Peter Andersen, who runs Andersen Capital Management, said the SpaceX IPO has “acted as a lens” for investors focused on space travel and the sector’s underlying infrastructure. Reuters

On the flip side, there’s nothing on the table yet. FutureCorp hasn’t picked a merger partner and disclosed in its filing that it hasn’t begun any serious discussions with one. The sponsors want public investors to bet on the team first, without knowing which company they’ll end up with.

There’s a ticking deadline, too. Per a FutureCorp letter agreement, the company has 24 months from the close of its offering to complete a business combination—or else, unless that window is extended, it must return cash to public shareholders and shut down. That’s standard for SPACs. Still, it can mean investors end up stuck with cash-like shares instead of the growth story they signed up for.

Valuation is the bigger concern right now. According to Reuters, SpaceX is considering a public debut that could peg its worth near $1.75 trillion, with a potential share sale happening as soon as June 11 and trading possibly starting June 12. Jay Ritter, who studies IPOs at the University of Florida, pointed out to Reuters that companies with sky-high price-to-sales ratios usually have compelling narratives, but, as he put it, “stuff could go wrong.” Reuters

FutureCorp faces a tight situation here. SpaceX has brought space assets back into the spotlight, yet investors remain hesitant—this SPAC hasn’t picked a target, and it’s unclear if it can draw capital before revealing an acquisition plan.