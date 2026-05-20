Americans Departing the U.S. Hit Unprecedented Highs, Exit Firms Gear Up

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026, 11:07 EDT

Americans are packing up or making plans to go, leaving the United States in numbers not witnessed in decades. Recent reports show a shift: people aren’t just searching online—they’re filing for visas, applying for citizenship elsewhere, and paying for relocation services. The Boston Globe points to new analysis estimating that 180,000 U.S. citizens emigrated in 2025, marking the biggest outflow in decades.

Timing is crucial here, as the overall migration trend has changed course. Brookings economists Wendy Edelberg, Stan Veuger, and Tara Watson calculate that U.S. net migration—arrivals minus departures—could fall anywhere from minus 10,000 to minus 295,000 in 2025. That would mark the first negative figure in at least 50 years. The group warns these low or negative flows might stick around through 2026, putting pressure on labor supply, GDP, and consumer spending.

Once just a corner of the expat world, this market is starting to show up in the numbers. Jen Barnett, who co-founded Expatsi, told the Guardian that about two-thirds of her clientele are women these days—and following Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election, “the number one reason is politics.” The Guardian also pointed to communities and services like She Hit Refresh and Blaxit Global, which have become part of the expanding relocation space. The Guardian

Plenty of talk, less follow-through. Gallup reports that for the second year running, roughly 20% of Americans expressed a desire to leave the U.S. for good. The gap between women and men aged 15 to 44 is striking—40% of women in that group said they’d relocate abroad if they could, versus just 19% of men. The numbers, Gallup cautions, reflect wishes rather than clear intentions.

Reliable numbers are scarce. Americans aren’t required to register with authorities when moving abroad, and there’s no official tally from the State Department. Global Citizen Solutions points to figures that vary significantly, though they put the number of Americans overseas at 5.5 million as of October 2024, with roughly 1.6 million residing in Mexico.

Breaking formal ties with the U.S. just got cheaper. The State Department slashed the fee for a Certificate of Loss of Nationality—the necessary paperwork for renouncing citizenship—from $2,350 to $450 as of April 13. Officials said the move aims to reduce the financial hurdle for applicants.

Mexico and Europe are still top picks for Americans leaving, according to The Independent, which points to factors like politics, cost, remote jobs, and so-called “golden visas”—those investment-tied residency programs—broadening the options. Brookings’ 2025 net-outflow projections, along with other estimates cited in the report, suggest around 150,000 U.S. citizens are expected to move out. The Independent

Britain stands out as a tangible metric. According to Home Office figures cited by the Straits Times, 8,790 Americans put in applications for British citizenship in 2025, jumping 42% over the previous record set in 2024. “The political climate in the US appears to be a significant motivator” for Americans looking for a steadier environment overseas, said Nick Rollason, who leads immigration at Kingsley Napley. British Chamber of Commerce Singapore

Relocation companies report that while demand exists, it’s far from consistent. Reuters noted last year that U.S. applications for Irish passports reached their highest level in a decade in early 2025. French long-stay visa applications from Americans picked up in the first quarter. Eight different relocation agencies also reported a bump in U.S. inquiries about Europe after Trump returned to office. “People are uncertain about what’s happening and what’s going to happen,” said Thea Duncan, who runs Milan-based Doing Italy. Reuters

There are hurdles. Landing a job overseas isn’t easy, and remote work regulations differ widely. Salaries in Europe often lag behind U.S. levels. American citizens, too, are typically required to file U.S. taxes regardless of where they live or earn. With housing shortages mounting, some countries are making investor-residency programs tougher to access, narrowing options for those looking to move.

Right now, the numbers point to a nation seeing a surge in people searching for a way out, and a growing set of firms ready to offer the directions. Whether this signals a deeper demographic change, or just another short-lived wave sparked by politics that fizzles in embassies and visa lines, remains unresolved.