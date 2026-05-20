Prince William’s World Cup Visit May Bring George, Harry, Trump Together in U.S. Limelight

LONDON, May 20, 2026, 15:07 BST

Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince William has no public plans to visit the U.S.

Speculation centers on England’s World Cup game set for June 27 in New Jersey.

A trip like this could rope in broader royal angles—think George’s first time in the U.S., maybe even running into Harry, plus the White House photo ops.

Kensington Palace is downplaying renewed speculation about Prince William possibly heading to the U.S. with Prince George for the FIFA World Cup, insisting there are “no public plans” for an American visit. Still, royal watchers are connecting the prince to England’s June 27 game in New Jersey. Fox News Digital highlighted comments from author Christopher Andersen, who noted such a trip would be a first: two future kings traveling together, and the Wales children’s debut on U.S. soil. Fox News

The timing is everything. FIFA’s schedule has Panama taking on England at New York/New Jersey Stadium on June 27, just days before the U.S. gears up for July 4 and its 250th year of independence. William’s involvement with football is relevant: the FA stated back in 2024 that he’d been president since 2006, now serving as patron—maintaining his link with England’s football leadership through the big tournaments.

Speculation is swirling after a busy stretch of royal diplomacy in North America. The White House noted that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla for a state visit in April, celebrating “250 years of shared heritage.” Meanwhile, the royal family logged Catherine, Princess of Wales, making an appearance in Italy this month, taking on early-childhood events. The White House

A World Cup showing for the monarchy isn’t just a sports matter—it’s about soft power, the kind that’s projected through image, culture, and presence instead of policy or force. The Waleses would be stepping out after Charles and Camilla’s official U.S. trip, and it’s also a way to gauge Catherine’s appetite for more international travel as she resumes public duties abroad. According to Reuters, Catherine’s visit to Italy marked her first overseas engagement since her cancer treatment.

What the White House thinks is murkier. This week, AOL ran a Daily Express US piece quoting royal watcher Pauline Maclaran from Royal Holloway, University of London. Her view? Trump likely had weightier issues than William’s absence during the earlier state visit. “No, I think the king’s visit occupied him sufficiently,” Maclaran told the outlet. Daily Express US

Lynn Carratt at E20 Communications commented to Daily Express US that if Trump felt slighted, it’d reflect his approach to politics, not William’s. “The Royal Family tends to operate above that kind of overt political theater,” Carratt said. She noted a White House visit is still on the table if schedules work out. Daily Express US

Still, risks are hard to miss. The palace could keep travel arrangements quiet until the last minute, while England’s fixture list is likely to shape William’s agenda. Bringing the whole family? That raises questions about school schedules, security, and health. Maclaran told Daily Express US that Catherine might prefer to skip another foreign trip so soon after Italy. Pulling the children from school, he added, makes a family journey to the US seem unlikely.

The Harry problem remains unresolved. Daily Express US noted William was reportedly open to seeing his brother during the U.S. World Cup trip. Still, Maclaran doubted it, commenting, “I really don’t see how he could trust Harry not to leak what was said.” Carratt pointed out that each new “condition” or “term” reported just keeps the royal rift in the headlines, regardless of any talk about mending fences. Daily Express US

The one thing set in stone: England is slated to play Panama at 5 p.m. local time on June 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, per the stadium’s official schedule. That match stands as the anchor, with the royal travel plans still up in the air.