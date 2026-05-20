U.S. Moves Closer to Indicting Raúl Castro, Will Reopen Brothers To The Rescue Shootdown Case

MIAMI, May 20, 2026, 08:10 EDT

The U.S. Justice Department is set to unveil criminal charges against former Cuban president Raúl Castro as soon as Wednesday, reviving the long-dormant 1996 plane shootdown case at the heart of decades of friction between Washington and Havana. Miami’s U.S. Attorney’s office has a 1 p.m. EDT event lined up at Freedom Tower to commemorate the Brothers to the Rescue victims, but so far, officials have kept details of the announcement under wraps.

This is more than just symbolic timing. Prosecutors are planning the indictment for Cuba’s Independence Day, with the announcement set for a Miami event that, according to NBC, will bring together Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones, FBI Deputy Director Christopher G. Raia, and several Florida officials.

Back on Feb. 24, 1996, Castro—now 94—was serving as Cuba’s defense minister when Cuban fighter jets shot down two unarmed civilian Cessnas from Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami exile group that aided Cuban rafters crossing the Florida Straits. Four men lost their lives in the attack: Carlos Costa, Mario de la Peña, Armando Alejandre Jr., and Pablo Morales.

For years, the two governments haven’t agreed on what actually happened. Cuba maintains the aircraft entered its airspace, calling the strike justified. The United States insists the planes were flying in international waters—a stance supported afterward by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Federal prosecutors aren’t starting from scratch here. Back in 2003, the Justice Department filed charges against three Cuban military officers—though none were extradited. Neither of the Castro brothers faced charges at that time.

An indictment would need backing from a grand jury—the citizen group responsible for determining if prosecutors have enough to move forward. Sources cited by CBS News indicated the prospective case would center on the 1996 shootdown.

Years of lobbying by Cuban-American politicians and relatives of those killed are now likely to pay off. Jose Basulto, who survived the Brothers to the Rescue mission and founded the group, told NBC 6 he’s spent decades “wishing for justice.” Political analyst Alex Penelas described a potential indictment as an “extraordinary escalation” of U.S. pressure on Havana, speaking to the station. NBC 6 South Florida

For now, the case appears to pack more of a political punch than legal teeth. Castro remains in Cuba, out of the hands of U.S. authorities, much like previous Cuban officials named in the indictment who have also stayed beyond the reach of American law enforcement. Moving forward with a trial hinges on an arrest, voluntary surrender, or a broader change in diplomatic ties.

Cuba hasn’t issued a direct response to the looming indictment, but last week Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez made it clear the island intends to keep “on a path of sovereignty” in the face of U.S. sanctions and threats. On Monday, President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned that U.S. military action would trigger a “bloodbath,” Reuters reported. Reuters

The shootdown ended up altering the course of U.S.-Cuba relations. Congress went on to denounce what it described as the Castro regime’s attack on the Brothers to the Rescue planes, specifically naming the four men killed in the 1996 Helms-Burton Act. That law ramped up the embargo and put more restrictions on any presidential effort to ease it without Congress.

Richard Feinberg, professor emeritus at the University of California-San Diego and former National Security Council staffer focused on Cuba, told AP there’s “no easy Venezuela copy” for Cuba—pointing to the U.S. approach to Nicolás Maduro in Caracas. Without American boots on Cuban soil, he said, regime change remains far-fetched. AP News