Blue Origin Blast Adds Pressure to NASA’s Lunar Timeline

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026, 12:06 EDT

A Blue Origin rocket exploded during a static-fire test at Cape Canaveral, damaging the launch pad and now casting doubt on NASA’s Artemis schedule. The New Glenn rocket burst into flames while its engines ran but the vehicle stayed anchored to the ground — a mishap that could stall operations for months. All this comes just days before NASA is set to announce the next Artemis crew.

Timing is key here. NASA plans to reveal the names of the four Artemis III astronauts on June 9. The mission, scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center using the Orion spacecraft and an SLS rocket, will now focus on practicing docking maneuvers with commercial lunar landers, instead of sending astronauts down to the lunar surface.

The test aims to pave the way for a future lunar landing. Under NASA’s present schedule, Orion will rendezvous in low Earth orbit—a zone a few hundred miles up, packed with satellites and spacecraft—with commercial lander prototypes from SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Blue Origin’s uncrewed New Glenn rocket exploded late on May 28, around 9 p.m. EDT, at Launch Complex 36, according to Spaceflight Now. The vehicle was in final preparations for its June 4 flight, which was set to carry a batch of Amazon Leo broadband satellites—the first of 24 planned New Glenn missions aimed at building out Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit system.

Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin, said everyone was safe and stressed it was still too soon to pinpoint what went wrong. “We’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding,” he wrote, as quoted by Spaceflight Now. Spaceflight Now

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the agency will back the investigation and review any potential impact on Artemis and Moon Base projects. “Spaceflight is unforgiving,” Isaacman said, adding that building heavy-lift rockets remains a tough challenge. Reuters

The timing couldn’t be worse for NASA’s agenda. Blue Origin’s New Glenn was slated to carry the company’s first Blue Moon lunar lander sometime later this year—just days after NASA tapped Blue Origin to ferry two lunar rovers ahead of the Artemis IV launch in 2028, according to Reuters.

NASA has called Blue Origin’s Moon Base I mission a key risk-reducer ahead of future crewed landings, with a launch penciled in for no sooner than fall 2026, targeting the Shackleton Connecting Ridge close to the lunar south pole. The agency emphasized the mission’s significance, pointing to Blue Origin’s involvement in Artemis.

SpaceX stands to benefit competitively, but replacing Blue Origin isn’t as easy as it sounds. NASA’s Artemis III plan features both SpaceX’s Starship human landing system pathfinder and Blue Origin’s Blue Moon Mark 2 pathfinder—hardware built for one rocket doesn’t just slide over to another.

“It will take months to rebuild,” Antoine Grenier, partner and head of space consulting at Analysys Mason, said to Reuters, adding that Blue Origin could eventually recover. He pointed out how lunar payloads are tailored for particular rockets, so moving to a different launch vehicle isn’t a straightforward swap. Reuters

Don Platt, a spaceport specialist at Florida Tech, described the explosion as “astonishing” in comments to Spectrum News. He pointed out that fitting Blue Origin’s Blue Moon onto SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy would be “a tight squeeze”—the lander was built for New Glenn, not Falcon Heavy, so it’s a harder engineering ask. Platt added that this situation poses a major threat to the Artemis III timeline. Spectrum News 13

The fallout remains murky. NASA hasn’t announced any changes to Artemis missions, Blue Origin hasn’t pinned down what went wrong, and SpaceX still has plenty of hurdles to clear before Starship is ready for a moon landing. That leaves NASA with a tighter window to hit its 2027 orbital test, then move ahead with getting astronauts back on the Moon.