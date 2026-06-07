Mars Rover Nears Marathon Distance, NASA Says

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2026, 18:02 EDT

NASA’s Perseverance rover snapped a new image on June 6, with the six-wheeler inching closer to an unusual milestone: nearly 26.2 miles logged across Martian terrain—the same as a marathon. The latest NASA and Reuters mission updates show the rover still just shy of the official distance.

This figure is significant: Perseverance isn’t retracing its steps any longer. Over five years since landing in Jezero Crater, the rover has moved to and past the crater’s northern edge. NASA reports it’s now studying rocks that predate Jezero—potentially holding hints to Mars’s early past, and, by extension, Earth’s own beginnings.

The rover’s upcoming journey turns on a bigger unknown: did Mars ever host life, and could those samples, now sitting inside titanium tubes, finally answer that in Earth labs? NASA reports Perseverance has locked away 30 out of 38 targeted samples so far, plus three witness tubes—those are for monitoring contamination during sampling.

Perseverance touched down on Feb. 18, 2021, inside Jezero, a 28-mile-wide crater that scientists suspect was once home to a lake and river delta. According to NASA’s mission page, the rover’s tasked with searching for evidence of ancient life and gathering samples of rock and regolith — broken rock and soil — for a potential return trip to Earth.

Last month, mission manager Robert Hogg told Reuters that Perseverance had logged 26.09 miles—just shy of a marathon—and looked set to cross that milestone within a month. The rover’s deputy project scientist at Caltech, Ken Farley, described Perseverance as “in good health” and estimated its power source could keep it running for “at least a decade,” though the project’s timeline will hinge on upcoming NASA decisions. Reuters

The rover’s standout discovery so far is still the sample taken from the reddish “Cheyava Falls” rock. NASA flagged possible biosignatures there—possible signals of ancient life, though non-biological causes can’t be ruled out. For the Sapphire Canyon material, NASA’s mission summary keeps it cautious: more evidence is needed before calling it either way. NASA Science

Katie Stack Morgan, the Perseverance project scientist, remarked on NASA’s Curious Universe podcast that the word “potential” carries a lot of weight in the phrase “potential biosignature.” Even so, she noted that, for certain features in the rock record, life now stands as “a truly compelling alternative hypothesis.” NASA

Stacking up against other Mars rovers is impossible to avoid at this point. NASA’s Curiosity keeps plugging away in Gale Crater—roughly 2,345 miles from Perseverance’s current digs. Opportunity, even with its mission wrapping in 2019, still holds the record for surface mileage at 28.06 miles, those numbers coming from Reuters.

Perseverance brought along Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that showed powered flight could actually work in the thin Martian atmosphere. After logging 72 flights, Ingenuity wrapped up its missions in 2024. NASA credits the demonstration with shifting engineers’ thinking about how to scout out paths on Mars from the air.

The key findings could remain locked away for now. Farley told Reuters that real proof of Martian life depends on lab instruments back on Earth—tools Perseverance simply doesn’t have with it on Mars. Without funding and launching a future sample-return mission that makes it all the way home, any claims will have to stay provisional.

Perseverance keeps rolling. The most recent shot out of NASA, snapped by the rover’s right Mastcam-Z on Sol 1882 at 14:11 local mean solar time, sums up the routine: drive a bit, pause, observe, scrape, analyze, and stash away promising samples for a future return—still no return flight scheduled.