Satellite Photos of China’s ‘Military City’ Stir Up Nuclear Speculation

BEIJING, June 8, 2026, 05:02 (China Standard Time)

Satellite photos reveal a sprawling suspected military command center southwest of Beijing, while more recent images show reinforced launch facilities and communications hubs popping up in China’s northwest. The pace of Beijing’s construction—clearly built with survival in mind during a large-scale conflict—is drawing renewed scrutiny.

The issue feels more urgent as regional tensions spill beyond theory. On Sunday, Taiwan’s coast guard reported it had driven out four Chinese government vessels from restricted waters just south of the island. Both sides exchanged radio warnings before the Chinese ships departed.

President Xi Jinping is expected to visit North Korea on June 8, a trip that coincides with Kim Jong Un doubling down on his nuclear stance and pushing for more warheads. That’s prompting security officials to refocus on Chinese command-and-control facilities — the nerve centers for military decision-making during emergencies.

On May 20, Futura-Sciences said satellite images appeared to uncover a sprawling underground military complex just outside Beijing. The outlet described the site as potentially among the biggest underground military bases to date. According to the article, the facility has prompted concerns about how China might shield top officials and military operations if conflict erupts.

The site lines up with previous reports on a construction area roughly 20 miles southwest of Beijing, known to some analysts as “Beijing Military City.” Satellite images put the complex at close to 2.5 miles across, with significant activity getting underway around mid-2024. Business Insider, referencing Maxar satellite images and earlier coverage from the Financial Times, noted an absence of official references to the site on Chinese government web pages and said the area remains off-limits to outsiders. Business Insider

A former top U.S. intelligence official described the site to the Financial Times—as cited by Business Insider—as big enough, and with enough hidden features, to potentially supplant China’s Western Hills complex as its main wartime command center. Renny Babiarz, who used to analyze imagery at the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, told the FT that satellite pictures appeared to capture around 100 cranes working on underground structures and tunnels.

Scrutiny isn’t limited to the Beijing development. Back on May 29, Reuters published satellite imagery showing over 80 launch pads along with three octagon-shaped structures near Xinjiang’s Hami nuclear missile silo field. Analysts pointed to facilities capable of supporting mobile missile launchers, air-defense gear, electronic warfare, satellite communications, and command operations.

The key concern here is second-strike capability: launching a counterattack even after taking a first hit. “The infrastructure’s going up on a grand scale,” Alexander Neill, adjunct fellow at Hawaii’s Pacific Forum, told Reuters. That, he said, could significantly boost China’s strategic nuclear deterrent. Reuters

Tong Zhao, senior fellow on nuclear policy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Reuters there’s a “real possibility” these octagonal structures and towers are connected to C3—meaning command, control, and communications—and could also serve maintenance and storage roles for China’s nuclear work at Hami. Reuters

Peer comparisons aren’t apples to apples, but they matter. Hans Kristensen, who heads the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project, told Reuters that China’s defensive network around its silos could distinguish it from the U.S. and Russia. Those countries, he noted, still mostly depend on sheer silo numbers, wide dispersal, and heavy fortification. As for what China is building, Kristensen called the scale an “extraordinary effort.” Reuters

China’s nuclear arsenal is advancing more rapidly than any other nation’s, according to U.S. officials and arms-control experts cited by Reuters. The latest Pentagon review puts Beijing on pace to deploy 1,000 warheads by 2030. Reuters also noted the Pentagon’s estimate that around 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles are likely operational, distributed among China’s three major silo complexes.

Still, the images leave plenty of questions on the table. Five security experts who spoke with Reuters agreed: the desert facilities could be tied to China’s nuclear program, but much is still unclear. What weapons, if any, are actually being stationed there? Are the octagon-shaped sites concealing truck-launched ballistic missiles, or maybe gear for arming nuclear warheads? China’s defense ministry ignored repeated queries from Reuters. The Pentagon wouldn’t discuss intelligence specifics.

China maintains a “no first use” stance on nuclear weapons, pledging not to initiate a nuclear strike. Still, several Western diplomats and analysts quoted by Reuters flagged concerns that Beijing might leverage nuclear threats to keep foreign powers out of any Taiwan clash. Taiwan, which rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, faces a neighbor that has never taken the use of force off the table. Reuters

The military significance of the Beijing complex is still mostly guessed from its size, layout, and the level of secrecy around it. Politically, the impact is more obvious. Washington, Taipei, and others now have more to weigh when deciding if China is just looking to bolster its deterrent, or if it’s setting the stage for something riskier.