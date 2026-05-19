London, May 19, 2026, 22:12 BST

Chelsea’s 2-1 victory leaves Tottenham holding just a two-point edge over West Ham, with the final relegation spot unsettled until the last day.

Richarlison, who was omitted from Brazil’s World Cup roster on Monday, found the net for Tottenham with their lone goal at Stamford Bridge.

Rangers are pushing for a fresh agreement over Mikey Moore, though the situation now hinges on Tottenham’s place in the league and what Roberto De Zerbi’s group actually requires.

Richarlison’s late strike at Stamford Bridge gave Tottenham Hotspur a glimmer of hope on Tuesday, but Chelsea held on for a 2-1 victory that keeps Spurs in danger heading into the Premier League’s final day. Chelsea got their goals from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos, with Richarlison pulling one back in the 74th minute.

Relegation, the slide from the Premier League down into the Championship, is very much in play—Tottenham sit just two points clear of West Ham United. Before the match, the Premier League confirmed a Spurs loss would crack open a last-day lifeline for West Ham: they’d need to beat Leeds United at home and hope Everton manage a win over Tottenham.

So Sunday isn’t just a forgettable coda to a rough campaign. Tottenham haven’t dropped out of England’s top tier since 1977, according to Reuters. De Zerbi, speaking ahead of the Chelsea game, argued Spurs should channel the outside chatter instead of shying away from it.

Tottenham announced pre-match that Dominic Solanke remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, so the front line featured Richarlison, Mathys Tel, and Randal Kolo Muani from the outset. De Zerbi stuck with the same starting XI for a third game running, while Guglielmo Vicario returned to the bench.

Chelsea weren’t just playing for bragging rights. According to The Standard, there were European spots on the line for them, and Tottenham needed a draw to all but shut the door on West Ham’s chances. Richarlison’s finish—after a move pieced together by Pedro Porro and Pape Matar Sarr—shifted the energy. Still, it didn’t change the final outcome.

“We have to find new motivation from this pressure,” De Zerbi told reporters ahead of the match. He went on, “If everyone wants Tottenham relegated, it’s a big motivation,” casting the Chelsea trip as a matter of pride just as much as tactical execution. Reuters

Richarlison’s week took another turn after Brazil’s announcement. Carlo Ancelotti named Neymar to Brazil’s 26-man World Cup roster, but TNT Sports reported that Tottenham’s forward didn’t make the cut, and neither did Chelsea’s Joao Pedro.

Ancelotti described the Brazil squad as the result of “many evaluations throughout the year.” He acknowledged some choices wouldn’t sit well with everyone. “Some of the players who were with us this year won’t be happy with this list,” he told Reuters. Reuters

Richarlison told Hotspur HQ he felt “confident” about making the squad and thought he might get the nod. In the end, he was left out. Now, if he’s looking for a next opportunity, it begins with helping Spurs stay up. Hotspur HQ

Moore’s future remains unresolved at Tottenham. FootballFanCast noted the 18-year-old winger told Spurs he’ll head back this summer, but what follows is still unclear. Rangers coach Danny Rohl weighed in, pointing out “still three parties” are involved, and said Moore “fits really well” at Ibrox. Football Fan Cast

That’s no minor ask from De Zerbi. According to Cartilage Free Captain, Moore’s future with Tottenham is up in the air under the Italian coach. Another loan looks likelier than giving him spot minutes on the bench, despite how well he did at Rangers.

The risk for Spurs is straightforward—lose to Everton while West Ham get past Leeds, and Tottenham could still be relegated. A draw complicates things, with West Ham then needing an improbable swing in goal difference. That’s the football calculation. The off-pitch angle isn’t any neater: Richarlison’s part, Solanke’s health, and Moore’s way back all shift depending on whether it’s the Premier League or the Championship next season.