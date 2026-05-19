Heavy Rain Pounds Dallas-Fort Worth, Flood Warnings and Flight Delays Disrupt Region

DALLAS, May 19, 2026, 15:07 (CDT)

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled through North Texas, dumping heavy rain into city streets, underpasses and low-lying spots. Warnings stretched across Tarrant and northwestern Dallas counties until 6:15 p.m. CDT, while areas in Collin and Denton counties were covered until 6 p.m. CDT.

North Texas faces a tough spot. One of the region’s primary travel routes and the DFW airport system both took a hit from the same storm line—this, only days ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. Forecasters are saying the wet weather isn’t done yet.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s DFW page listed a traffic-management program in place for inbound flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Departure gate-hold and taxi waits stood at 46 minutes to an hour, and the delays were getting longer. The FAA noted its airport page shows overall airport conditions rather than specifics for individual flights.

Ground stops linked to thunderstorms triggered over 400 flight cancellations at DFW and Dallas Love Field, according to KERA, which referenced FAA bulletins and FlightAware figures. American Airlines, based out of DFW, and Southwest Airlines, the dominant name at Love Field, saw the bulk of the fallout at the two airports.

Flash flood warnings signal that hazardous flooding is either underway or looming. In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the weather service reported automated gauges and radar picking up as much as 1 inch of rain within the Tarrant-Dallas warning zone—another 1 to 2 inches are still on the way. Certain parts of Collin and Denton counties have already recorded totals reaching 2 inches.

A cold front ripping from north to south is bringing storms to North and Central Texas. According to the weather service, scattered storms in the line could still toss out hail as large as 1.5 inches and kick up damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain remains a concern, and “training” storms—where cells repeatedly hit the same spot—could trigger pockets of flash flooding. Weather

Live updates from Dallas Morning News flagged Dallas, Plano, Garland, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Denton, and Richardson as being in the Collin-Denton flash flood warning zone. The weather service had already issued a warning earlier Tuesday for a severe storm hitting Denton, Collin, and Dallas counties, citing gusty winds and frequent lightning.

West central Texas faced its own set of challenges. According to San Angelo Live, which quoted the National Weather Service, Doppler radar midday showed rainfall totals between half an inch and an inch across Coke, Runnels and Tom Green counties as of 12:39 p.m. Water covered some roads, and a flood advisory remained in effect, with forecasters warning of additional rain through the afternoon.

The San Angelo weather office continued a flood advisory for Concho and Tom Green counties until 5:15 p.m., warning of minor flooding in spots with poor drainage and noting that some low-water crossings might not be safe to pass. A flash flood warning also remained in place for south-central Runnels County, set to expire at 4:45 p.m., after radar showed between 1.75 and 4 inches of rain.

Tuesday’s storms aren’t the only concern. According to the Fort Worth weather office, expect scattered showers and storms each day from Wednesday through the weekend. Some spots could see heavy rain, but the overall risk for severe weather looks minimal.

Still, the outlook isn’t set in stone for drivers or airport operators. Rainfall amounts are tough to nail down, according to the weather service, which expects at least 1 inch across all of North and Central Texas between Wednesday and Friday. Central Texas faces the highest risk for flooding.

The Dallas Morning News points to its flood map, built with NOAA data, tracking river gauges, hazard levels, precipitation, and live National Weather Service alerts. All of it updates in real time—a handy resource for the Interstate 35 corridor, known locally as “Flash Flood Alley.” Dallas News