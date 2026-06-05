Blue Origin’s New Glenn Mishap Puts NASA Lunar Timeline in Question

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, June 5, 2026, 07:05 EDT

NASA is weighing whether to use a rocket other than New Glenn to send Blue Origin’s Blue Moon landers, following last week’s launch pad explosion.

Not much wiggle room here: Artemis III stands as a 2027 Earth-orbit docking test, directly ahead of NASA’s next shot at getting astronauts back onto the moon.

SpaceX is in a stronger position, though NASA remains committed to securing two lunar lander suppliers to prevent dependence on a single provider.

NASA is looking to break the tie between Blue Origin’s moon landers and the company’s ailing New Glenn rocket, along with its Cape Canaveral launchpad, in an effort to avoid fresh delays for the Artemis program’s next test flight. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called it “de-coupling the lander” from both the rocket and the pad, following the May 28 incident at Launch Complex 36. Spaceflight Now

That’s now significant: Artemis III—scheduled for 2027—won’t be a lunar touchdown after all. Instead, NASA plans an Earth-orbit test where the Orion crew capsule will rehearse rendezvous and docking maneuvers, linking up with one or both commercial landers from Blue Origin and SpaceX. It’s a dry run, a step before astronauts head back to the moon’s surface.

Blue Origin looked set to shift from building mock-ups to actual mission hardware. Back in May, NASA announced that the Blue Moon Mark 2 crew cabin full-scale prototype was up and running at Johnson Space Center. Astronauts and engineers there are using it to run through mission scenarios, test out spacesuit systems, and prep for simulated moonwalks.

New Glenn exploded during a static fire—an engine test run with the rocket locked down on the pad. Reuters noted Isaacman’s comment to CNBC: the repairs are going to require “some serious time.” Company and industry sources indicated the pad took heavy damage and disruptions may stretch for months. Reuters

Blue Origin isn’t buying into the gloom. Fuel tanks and certain critical pad systems made it through, according to the company. CEO Dave Limp described the early damage assessment as “a bit of good news” and said Blue Origin expects to launch again before year-end. The cause is still being looked into. AP News

This pad snag hits NASA’s lunar logistics directly. Blue Origin’s Blue Moon Mark 1 Endurance cargo lander, aimed at hauling NASA payloads to the Shackleton Connecting Ridge near the moon’s south pole, is now set for launch no sooner than fall 2026. The goal: cut risk for future Artemis crew landings, the agency said.

The cargo lander marks just one piece of Blue Origin’s expanding involvement. NASA awarded the company a $3.4 billion contract last year for a human landing system on Artemis V, aiming to inject competition by bringing in a second lunar lander supplier. That move gives NASA alternate access to the Moon’s surface.

Everything comes down to New Glenn. Blue Origin’s Mark 1 lander, a cargo spacecraft built for a single launch, is tailored to fit inside New Glenn’s seven-meter payload fairing—the launch nose cone—and can haul as much as three metric tons to the Moon.

Competitive heat is unmistakable here. SpaceX—NASA’s other lunar lander partner—continues to run the table on commercial launches. Reuters noted the New Glenn mishap is also throwing off Amazon’s Leo satellite timeline. “It will take months to rebuild,” said Antoine Grenier of Analysys Mason, though he thinks Blue Origin could come back. But Seraphim Space CEO Mark Boggett argued there’s still a need for a “multi-provider ecosystem.” Reuters

Another option could involve switching to a competitor’s rocket. Don Platt, who runs Florida Tech’s Spaceport Education Center, told Spectrum News there’s not much wiggle room—fitting Blue Moon onto SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy would be “a tight squeeze.” Both the lander and the rocket itself would need modifications to make it work. Spectrum News 13

The workaround isn’t straightforward. According to Spaceflight Now, Blue Origin has just one active New Glenn pad—unlike SpaceX, which operates several Falcon launch sites—and the Blue Moon lander is tailored to fly on New Glenn. If the investigation uncovers a broader propulsion issue, attention could turn to United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, since it also uses Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines. So far, though, those engines haven’t been singled out as the cause of the explosion.

Kathleen Curlee, an aerospace analyst at Georgetown University, called the accident a “major setback” for Blue Origin in comments to Scientific American, framing it as part of a bigger challenge facing U.S. efforts to boost launch capacity outside of SpaceX. According to Curlee, delays like this only make it tougher to develop real competition to SpaceX’s dominance in launch capability. Scientific American

NASA’s $188 million lunar rover contract with Blue Origin had just landed, with the company set to use its uncrewed Mark 1 lander—Astrolab and Lunar Outpost also grabbed separate rover deals. The explosion wasn’t just a routine mishap; it damaged a fresh part of NASA’s just-unveiled moon base ambitions, only days into the public rollout.

NASA’s priority now: keep Blue Moon on its test track, regardless of whether Blue Origin fixes the launch pad or lines up a different rocket. The pressure on Blue Origin is sharper. It has to prove New Glenn is flyable again—fast—before Artemis mission schedulers decide to plan without it.