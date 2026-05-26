SpaceX IPO Mania Fuels $200 Million Rush for Next Big Space Bet

New York, May 26, 2026, 04:13 EDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 wants to raise $200 million for a blank-check company with its sights set on the space sector.

SpaceX’s anticipated IPO is already drawing investor cash into satellites, defense-related plays, and the broader space sector—the filing hits right in the middle of that rush.

The trade isn’t without risk. Reuters analysis shows that many recent large IPOs have underperformed the S&P 500.

Executives from aviation, telecom, and space sectors are pitching a $200 million raise for FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1—a shell company built to take a space-focused firm public. They’re joining the surge of deal-making that’s picking up ahead of Elon Musk’s expected SpaceX IPO. According to Bloomberg, the backers include former Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX personnel.

The calendar is crucial here: SpaceX now stands as the space sector’s bellwether. Elon Musk’s launch and satellite juggernaut is reportedly eyeing a $1.75 trillion valuation, planning to list under the SPCX ticker—possibly with shares hitting the market as soon as June 11, according to Reuters.

Interest is no longer just focused on SpaceX. Space-related exchange-traded funds, which let investors buy into groups of space stocks, attracted $1.3 billion in fresh inflows over the past month. That surge pushed total assets in the sector up to $3.3 billion, Morningstar Direct data cited by Reuters shows.

FutureCorp is looking to move 20 million units at $10 apiece. Each unit brings one common share plus half a warrant—the latter gives holders the right to pick up more shares later at $11.50, according to Renaissance Capital.

The company is aiming squarely at the global space economy, with plans to branch into sectors like space manufacturing, launch platforms, in-orbit services, space telecom, Earth observation, and defense-related operations. Cantor Fitzgerald will take the lead as sole bookrunner, according to Renaissance Capital.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 turns up in the filing as a blank-check company, based in Los Angeles. According to SEC records, the S-1 registration landed on May 20, though acceptance came through late May 19.

Joshua Marks, who serves as CEO of satellite-connectivity firm Anuvu, runs FutureCorp, with Sudhin Shahani—Surf Air Mobility’s co-founder—taking the chairman’s seat. SEC filings put David Anderman, Shawn Pelsinger, and John Tuttle forward as director nominees.

A special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, pulls in funds through an IPO, then hunts for a private firm to merge with—bringing that target to public markets. FutureCorp, under its letter agreement, gets a 24-month window from the offering’s close to lock in a deal. If it doesn’t seal an acquisition and shareholders don’t grant an extension, the SPAC is required to cash out public holders and dissolve.

Shares in sector names have surged: Eutelsat up 20% in France, OHB climbing 15% in Germany, and SES out of Luxembourg tacking on 3.7%. The move followed SpaceX’s stock-market listing plans, according to Reuters. “Big IPOs are good for the market,” OHB boss Marco Fuchs said to Reuters. Reuters

Analysts are calling this more than a single-stock event—it’s a reset in valuations. ODDO BHF’s Stéphane Beyazian noted that some investors are eyeing a “possible re-rating of European valuations.” For satellite operators, ING’s Jan Frederik Slijkerman pointed out the “narrative has shifted” after a disappointing 2025. Reuters

The scene isn’t exactly new. Bryan Armour, ETF analyst at Morningstar, points out that when something “new and shiny” pops up, product launches tend to pile in. Reuters

The catch: FutureCorp hasn’t picked a target yet, so SPAC investors are essentially betting on the sponsors, not the eventual business. Reuters crunched the numbers and found that out of the 50 biggest IPOs in the last five years, buying an S&P 500 index fund would have outperformed about 75% of the time.

“It is difficult to make money unless investors get in early,” Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Triple D Trading, told Reuters. For FutureCorp, the real question now is whether SpaceX can broaden space investing beyond a niche story—enough to support a wider slate of public offerings. Reuters