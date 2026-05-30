SpaceX Lands $4.16 Billion Pentagon Win—But Wall Street Isn’t Sold on an IPO Yet

NEW YORK, May 30, 2026, 16:02 (EDT)

SpaceX has secured a $4.16 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force to build threat-tracking satellites, just days ahead of what could be the space firm’s record-shattering IPO pitch to investors. The award covers the Space-Based Advanced Moving Target Indicator project, a satellite network designed to track and target airborne threats from orbit.

Timing is key here. On May 29, Bloomberg News said SpaceX has reset its valuation sights to a minimum of $1.8 trillion—down from the earlier $2 trillion-plus target—as advisers and investors work through demand before setting a price.

SpaceX could kick off its roadshow as early as June 4, with pricing slated for June 11 and a Nasdaq debut under the ticker SPCX as soon as June 12, Reuters reported earlier in May. The launch would mark the company’s first move to offer shares to public investors through an initial public offering, or IPO.

The Space Force contract lines up with the broader story SpaceX is selling. The company has Starlink, its satellite internet system, plus those reusable rockets; now, this fresh contract suggests an expanding presence in national security satellites. Investors are being told to consider a company that’s not just about rockets but also includes artificial intelligence.

The first SB-AMTI contract aims to launch a satellite constellation by 2028, and the Space Force expects to announce additional contracts within the next year, according to Military Times, which referenced a release from Space Systems Command. Col. Ryan Frazier, who serves as acting Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for Space Based Sensing & Targeting, described the effort as enabling forces to maintain “sustained battlespace awareness of contested airspace.” Military Times

The IPO picture is murky. SpaceX’s first-quarter filing revealed just one profitable unit: the Starlink connectivity business. The company turned in a $1.94 billion operating loss on $4.69 billion of revenue, with its AI arm losing $2.47 billion against just $818 million in revenue. Musk, according to the filing, would still hold 85.1% of the combined voting rights. Georgetown finance professor Reena Aggarwal told Reuters there’s “somewhat of a halo effect” around Musk and his ambitions. Reuters

Musk’s Colossus AI compute arrangement with Anthropic isn’t as ironclad as some investors might have guessed. According to Musk, SpaceX only committed to leasing the data-center clusters for 180 days, with both sides able to cancel on 90 days’ notice after that. Anthropic, for its part, had agreed to pay $1.25 billion per month through May 2029, Reuters reported.

SpaceX tightened its lead this week after Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, flying uncrewed, exploded during a Florida test and set back both Amazon’s Leo satellite plans and NASA’s lunar timeline. The incident leaves SpaceX even more dominant in commercial launches. Still, Seraphim Space CEO Mark Boggett told Reuters the industry badly needs real alternatives, and said this latest stumble only gives SpaceX a slight edge.

The valuation remains up in the air. Musk fired back with a flat “False” on X after an account referenced Bloomberg’s claim that SpaceX had trimmed its IPO target, Investing.com reported. The company hasn’t detailed the amount it’s aiming to raise, according to the same source. Investing

Bankers are watching to see if public investors will treat SpaceX as a bundle of three: a money-making satellite-internet business, a capital-intensive rocket and defense player, and a loss-heavy AI infrastructure bet. Bloomberg’s May 20 preview flagged the big questions: which banks are on the deal, how much control Musk keeps, and the numbers. Now, those issues are driving the price front and center.