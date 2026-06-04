Blue Origin Launch Pad Snag Slows NASA’s Moon Campaign

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026, 18:02 EDT

NASA is moving to separate Blue Origin’s Moon lander program from the crippled New Glenn rocket and its launch pad—an early challenge for Administrator Jared Isaacman’s vow to jolt the U.S. space sector. The agency, according to a spokesperson, is pressing for the Blue Moon Mark 1 cargo lander—and possibly the Mark 2 crew vehicle—to be shifted onto a different rocket, Spaceflight Now reported.

That’s key right now because Artemis III—set as a crewed Earth-orbit test for 2027—is supposed to demonstrate whether NASA’s Orion capsule can actually link up with commercial lunar landers built by Blue Origin and SpaceX. The plan: prove Orion can rendezvous and dock in space, a critical move before astronauts attempt to reach the Moon’s surface again. That sequence requires the two spacecraft to locate each other in orbit and physically connect—an essential prelude to any future lunar landing.

There’s barely any buffer in the schedule. On May 28, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket blew up during a hot-fire test—engines roaring while the vehicle stayed bolted down—at Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 36. According to Reuters, the explosion injured no one and didn’t involve any Amazon Leo satellites, but the blast took out Blue Origin’s sole New Glenn launch pad, squeezing an already tight U.S. launch pipeline.

Just two weeks back at ASCEND 2026 in Washington, Isaacman delivered a blunt message to the industry: NASA isn’t sticking with the slow lane for space procurement. “Don’t delay even a day a problem that we can solve,” he said. The agency, he emphasized, was ready to “shred policies and processes” if they get in the way. Aerospace America

Thursday brought more specifics from Isaacman. He said NASA is “de-coupling the lander from the launch vehicle and the pad itself,” per Spaceflight Now, but the Blue Moon lander remains in play for Artemis III in 2027—and for potential landing targets in 2028. Spaceflight Now

Blue Origin is working to limit the fallout. CEO Dave Limp told Reuters and AP the pad’s oxygen, liquid hydrogen, and methane tanks are fine, the water tower remains standing, and crews can fix the main support tower on site. “We will fly again before the end of this year,” Limp said. Reuters

Blue Moon hinges on New Glenn. John Couluris, senior vice president of Lunar Permanence at Blue Origin, put it plainly during the NG-3 launch broadcast: keeping both the lander and the rocket under one roof lets Blue Origin fine-tune “the entire stack”—meaning the rocket plus its payload—from top to bottom. Spaceflight Now

But swapping launchers isn’t just about shifting paperwork. Spaceflight Now reports that Blue Moon was custom-built for New Glenn’s seven-meter payload fairing — the nose cone that shields payloads on the way up. Falcon Heavy’s is narrower at 5.2 meters, and SpaceX launch sites lack the capability to handle a hydrogen-fueled Blue Moon lander.

Neither route comes without its own risks, so NASA is sticking with two providers. SpaceX’s Starship still stands as one key lunar contender; Blue Origin’s lander, if successful, would offer a backup for reaching the moon. But whether Starship will actually make the Artemis III Earth-orbit test next year remains up in the air, according to Spaceflight Now.

NASA’s ambitions for a long-term Moon Base are moving forward. Blue Origin’s Blue Moon Mark 1 lander is now set to support Moon Base I, with a target of no sooner than fall 2026, the agency said on May 26. Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines have their own assignments this year—both tapped to deliver rovers, scientific instruments, and early infrastructure to the lunar surface.

Jeremy Parsons, a NASA Moon to Mars official, described Artemis III as “an important stepping stone” on the path to landing with Artemis IV. For Artemis III, NASA will coordinate several spacecraft and partner teams—something the agency hasn’t attempted in this way before. This test aims to cut risk ahead of astronauts transferring from Orion into the lunar lander. NASA

Industry isn’t lining up behind Isaacman’s accelerated approach. “Everything’s been a decade away for a long time,” said Corey Smith, nuclear engineering lead at Analytical Mechanics Associates, to Aerospace America. Smith sees the new momentum as a plus. But Nora Bailey, an astronomer at Neutralino Space Ventures, sounded a note of skepticism, calling it “a bit rich” to tout science investment when the policy could fuel a brain drain. Aerospace America

This one’s a technical question, not a rhetorical one. Blue Origin hasn’t disclosed the root cause behind the New Glenn blast. Whether NASA’s chosen fix works comes down to if engineers can push Blue Moon forward without the rocket it was built for. Should the pad recovery drag out, or if there’s no good backup launcher, NASA could end up relying more on SpaceX—or be forced to rethink the Artemis III test yet again.