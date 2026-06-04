$200 Million Space SPAC Backed by Surf Air, SpaceX, xAI Alumni Lands on NYSE

New York, June 4, 2026, 19:00 EDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 has priced its $200 million IPO, with the units set to hit the NYSE on June 5, trading under the ticker FTRAU.

The blank-check firm is targeting acquisitions across the space sector: manufacturing, launch platforms, in-orbit services, telecoms, Earth observation, and defense are all on the table.

SpaceX’s latest deal arrives just as the company gets ready for a major public-market debut, a move that’s sure to spotlight space stocks—and their valuations.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 locked in a $200 million IPO price tag on Thursday. The deal nudges a roster linked with Surf Air Mobility, SpaceX, xAI, and Palantir further along the path to going public, as appetite for space sector assets starts to pick up again among investors.

FutureCorp announced it has sold 20 million units priced at $10 apiece, with plans for the units to start trading June 5 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FTRAU. Each unit packs one Class A ordinary share together with half of a redeemable warrant.

Timing is key here. SpaceX has locked in a $135-a-share price for its upcoming IPO, according to Reuters, aiming for a $75 billion raise and putting Elon Musk’s company close to a $1.75 trillion valuation. The roadshow kicks off June 4, and Nasdaq debut is slated for June 11, right after the pricing.

FutureCorp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is essentially a publicly traded shell that collects capital through an IPO, eyeing a target to merge with and list. Bloomberg, on May 20, said that ex-employees from Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX are behind the SPAC, which is out to snag $200 million for a space-industry deal.

The company plans to deposit $10 per unit into a trust account once the offering wraps up—currently slated for June 8, pending standard closing conditions. Underwriters get 45 days to exercise an option for up to 3 million extra units, which, at the IPO price, could bring in another $30 million if they go for the full amount.

Joshua B. Marks holds both CEO and CFO roles at FutureCorp, with Matthew A. Long serving as general counsel and Sudhin R. Shahani as chairman. The board features David J. Anderman, Shawn K. Pelsinger, and John R. Tuttle, per the company and SPACInsider. The 2026 SPAC IPO tally sits at 104, SPACInsider reports.

The shell company rolls out its roster. According to Surf Air’s proxy, Shahani helped launch Surf Air Global and, since March, has run point at FutureCorp—a capital platform with its eye on space. Anderman logged time as SpaceX’s general counsel from June 2019 through December 2020. Then there’s Pelsinger, who handled global corporate development and served as senior counsel at Palantir from 2015 to 2025.

There’s yet another Musk connection here: Matthew A. Long, according to a FutureCorp filing, has been general counsel for both the SPAC and its sponsor. Before that, he was at xAI following his stint as general counsel over at satellite operator Astranis.

FutureCorp isn’t the only player in the mix. Space Asset Acquisition Corp. wrapped up a $230 million IPO back in January, with plans to pursue deals across the global space economy—tech, defense, the works. Among comparable names, Rocket Lab stands out; it sells everything from launch services and spacecraft to satellite parts and flight software.

Putting a price tag on anything in orbit isn’t straightforward. Tim Hatt, who leads research and consulting at GSMA Intelligence, described SpaceX’s suggested revenue multiple to Reuters as “high by any standard,” but also pointed out that “no true public comparables” exist for the company. Dakota Wealth’s Robert Pavlik told Reuters he’s steering clear of SpaceX shares, attributing some of the buzz to “the cachet that Elon Musk brings.” Reuters

There’s a catch: FutureCorp hasn’t lined up a target yet, nor has it started serious talks, according to a filing. Pulling off a merger in this sector isn’t quick—revenue, government deals, and launch schedules tend to drag. The company has cautioned investors there’s no guarantee the IPO or the hunt for a target will go as planned.

Once the split goes through, FutureCorp anticipates that its Class A shares will trade under the ticker FTRA on the NYSE, with warrants listed as FTRAW. Cantor Fitzgerald is running the books solo.