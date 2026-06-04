Data Bottlenecks Shadow SpaceX, Amazon as Their LEO Satellite Arms Race Intensifies

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026, 17:03 EDT

On Thursday, SpaceX put 29 more Starlink satellites into orbit, boosting a low-Earth network that’s already topped 10,000 spacecraft.

Amazon Leo reported that after the latest Atlas V launch, its deployed satellites now total 331. Eutelsat OneWeb’s constellation is already pulling in over 1 million telemetry points every second.

Launch capacity isn’t the only pinch point now. The question is whether operators can keep up—processing, tagging, and making sense of all that spacecraft health and ops data coming in.

SpaceX sent up 29 Starlink broadband satellites from Cape Canaveral early Thursday, pressing ahead with another Falcon 9 launch at 6:26:30 a.m. EDT—one day after weather forced a delay, according to Spaceflight Now. But as satellite constellations balloon into the hundreds and thousands, the real bottleneck may be ground systems quietly straining to keep up with the torrent of data.

This shift matters: low Earth orbit, or LEO, has largely moved past the launch phase and into a fierce contest over operations. SpaceX’s Starlink has already put up more than 10,000 spacecraft, Spaceflight Now reports, outpacing both Amazon Leo and Eutelsat OneWeb, which are either building or operating competing constellations targeting broadband, government, mobility, and enterprise users.

Ian Clark at InfluxData called it the “cardinality wall” in his May 20 SpaceNews piece. Cardinality, simply put, is the sheer count of unique data series a system has to keep up with. Think about one telemetry stream—loaded with labels like spacecraft ID, subsystem, orbit segment, mission phase, software config. Scale that out to an entire fleet, and suddenly older databases start to strain. Space Launch Schedule

Telemetry—a nonstop feed of power, thermal, attitude, radio, and payload data—streams down from every spacecraft. According to InfluxData, each Eutelsat OneWeb satellite generates upwards of 50,000 telemetry values. Across its constellation, the operator handles over 1 million data points every second, tracking more than 15 million unique series.

Dan Kroboth, who heads LEO satellite operations at Eutelsat OneWeb, described the volume as a “mass quantity of data,” referencing an InfluxData customer case study. Kroboth said that while platforms like Elasticsearch handle JSON and logs well, they just don’t cut it for the kind of data spacecraft generate—time series, or information that’s locked to specific time stamps. InfluxData

This is no longer just a hypothetical. Eutelsat reports OneWeb’s LEO fleet now tops 600 satellites, spread across 12 synchronized orbital planes approximately 1,200 kilometers up, targeting customers on land, at sea, and in the air. Amazon, for its part, confirmed that the May 29 Atlas V carried 29 more Leo satellites into orbit—total deployed: 331. That flight was its 12th mission.

SpaceX just landed a new $4.16 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force, expanding military interest in its orbital data systems. Under the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator program, the company will help build a constellation designed to monitor airborne threats worldwide, with Space Systems Command aiming to roll out initial capabilities by 2028.

Col. Ryan Frazier—currently serving as the acting Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for space-based sensing and targeting—described the program as a way to provide U.S. forces with “sustained battlespace awareness of contested airspace.” According to Space Systems Command, the setup blends space-based sensors, rapid secure communications, and ground processing. Managing that data chain isn’t getting any easier, as more fleets and missions enter the picture. Space Systems Command

Competition’s getting fierce. Starlink holds the edge on scale, Amazon Leo’s lined up over 100 launches and is pushing frequency, and Eutelsat OneWeb is still among the handful of operational LEO broadband competitors with an established constellation. Operators now face a new challenge: not just getting satellites into orbit, but making sure they can track, communicate with, and troubleshoot them reliably once they’re up.

There’s a risk here: companies may see this as just a database swap rather than a full-blown shift in operating model. These new telemetry stacks don’t come cheap, and they often pile on vendors and integration headaches. Fitting them in with existing flight software, ground stations, or mission-control tools isn’t always straightforward. Drop a bit of data, or lose context, and suddenly anomaly detection and failure analysis both take a hit—right when fleets are only getting harder to manage.

Kroboth pointed to the bigger advantage: the ability to dig into new questions as they come up. “With InfluxDB, we can measure everything,” he said in the case study. “You never know what you’ll need to ask tomorrow.” InfluxData

Right now, it’s launches that dominate the headlines. The real pinch point for LEO could be quieter: ground systems. These are the gatekeepers that sort millions of orbiting signals, determining whether data turns into actionable intelligence or just gets lost in the static.