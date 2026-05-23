Boeing’s Biggest Threat Isn’t Airbus. It’s Musk’s SpaceX-Tesla Web.

New York, May 23, 2026, 18:07 EDT

SpaceX’s push toward what could be a record initial public offering, and a mostly successful Starship test on Friday, have sharpened a question for Boeing investors: whether a tighter Tesla-SpaceX orbit could press on Boeing’s space and defense businesses just as its turnaround remains uneven.

The Yahoo Finance item that set off the latest debate, syndicated from 24/7 Wall St., framed Boeing as the legacy aerospace company most exposed if Tesla and SpaceX ever combine. It cited speculation by Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster and Musk biographer Walter Isaacson, while noting there is no announced deal.

That matters now because SpaceX’s IPO filing showed deeper financial and operating links across Elon Musk’s companies. SpaceX, Tesla, xAI and X had about $650 million in transactions last year, while Tesla owns nearly 19 million SpaceX Class A shares after a $2 billion investment, the filing showed.

The pressure point is not Boeing’s jetliner duopoly with Airbus. It is launch cadence, government work, satellites, artificial intelligence — software that learns from data to carry out tasks — and capital. SpaceX’s Starship V3 flight released mock satellites and splashed down after meeting many of its test goals; Kathleen Curlee, a research analyst at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, called it another “meaningful step forward.” Reuters

The Boeing exposure mapped in the Yahoo-linked piece was clear enough: Starliner versus SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, NASA’s Space Launch System versus Starship, Boeing satellites versus Starlink, and Pentagon launch awards through United Launch Alliance, Boeing’s rocket joint venture with Lockheed Martin. SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin split $13.5 billion in U.S. Space Force launch contracts last year, with SpaceX winning 28 missions and ULA 19.

Boeing is not short of work. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $22.2 billion, 143 commercial aircraft deliveries and a record $695 billion backlog, though free cash flow — cash left after capital spending — was negative $1.5 billion. Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg said Boeing was “building on our momentum” while staying focused on safety and quality. Boeing Investors

There was also a fresh legal lift. A federal jury in Seattle cleared Boeing of fraud claims brought by LOT Polish Airlines over 737 MAX jets; LOT had sought $153 million in damages. “We are gratified by the jury’s verdict in our favor today,” a Boeing spokesman said, while LOT said the legal process may not be over. Reuters

Tesla’s own first-quarter filing added to the overlap. The company said its partnership with SpaceX aims to build a chip-making venture for artificial intelligence hardware, starting with a Tesla-owned research fab in Texas; it also said cash flow was partly offset by the $2 billion SpaceX equity investment.

The competitive field is moving, too. Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s launch company, announced a $600 million expansion at Cape Canaveral, with Chief Executive Dave Limp saying the project would support larger-scale rocket production and launch work. That puts Boeing’s space business in a tougher frame: not only SpaceX, but also a better-funded Blue Origin and Boeing-Lockheed’s own need to keep ULA relevant.

Friday’s market tape was calmer than the debate. Boeing last traded at $219.02, while Tesla was at $426.01; Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman were at $533.24 and $555.58, respectively.

The but is important: the bearish case still rests on a hypothetical. No Tesla-SpaceX merger has been announced, SpaceX’s disclosures are already drawing investor scrutiny over governance and related-party obligations, and Starship still has engineering risks, including anomalies in the latest flight and unproven in-orbit refueling needed for some missions.

For Boeing, the issue is execution more than one merger rumor. It has to turn backlog into cash, steady commercial-airplane margins and defend space work in a market where investors may increasingly compare old aerospace timelines with Musk’s faster, messier model.