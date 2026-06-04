SpaceX’s $75 Billion IPO Could Reset The Space Race — And Jeff Bezos Just Said Why

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026, 15:02 (EDT)

SpaceX is seeking roughly $75 billion in a listing that would put a public price on rockets, Starlink and AI infrastructure.

Bezos says space will be a large industry, but he is less sure about very short timelines for orbiting data centers.

Blue Origin is under pressure from SpaceX’s lead, a recent New Glenn setback and its own capital needs.

SpaceX has put a $135-a-share target on a planned initial public offering that would raise about $75 billion, moving the private-space race onto public markets. An initial public offering, or IPO, is a company’s first sale of shares to public investors; a SpaceX filing said the company plans to sell 555,555,555 Class A shares and list under “SPCX” on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas. SEC

The timing matters because the sale is no longer a distant Elon Musk promise. Reuters reported that SpaceX kicked off its roadshow on Thursday, with pricing expected on June 11 and Nasdaq trading to start the next day; the company is seeking what would be the largest IPO on record at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion.

Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin competes with SpaceX, framed the same moment in broader terms during a CNBC interview last month. Bezos said “space is going to be a gigantic industry,” but told CNBC that two- or three-year timelines for space-based data centers — orbiting computer facilities meant to process AI and cloud workloads — looked “a little ambitious.” Versant Press Room

For Blue Origin, the IPO is also a funding signal. GeekWire reported in May that Bezos’ space venture was weighing outside investment for the first time, after years in which Bezos largely funded the company with gains from Amazon stock; Blue Origin faces heavy capital needs tied to factories, launch pads and its New Glenn rocket.

Wall Street is treating SpaceX less like a normal IPO and more like a broad consumer event. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is set to pitch the offering to more than 2,500 wealthy clients in New York, with SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell and CFO Bret Johnsen expected to attend, a source told Reuters; the bank also plans to broadcast the event to 90 locations in 26 states.

Publicly traded space names showed the appetite for proxies while SpaceX remains private. Rocket Lab shares were up about 6% in afternoon trading, while Virgin Galactic rose about 14%; neither is a clean match for SpaceX, but both are among the few listed ways to trade investor interest in space.

But the risks are big and not well measured. SpaceX lacks a clear public-market peer, and Reuters reported the company posted a $4.94 billion net loss in 2025 even as revenue rose 33% to $18.67 billion; Tim Hatt, head of research and consulting at GSMA Intelligence, said there were “no true public comparables.” Reuters

Blue Origin has its own execution problem. CEO Dave Limp said New Glenn would return to flight before year-end after a rocket exploded during a hot-fire test and damaged the company’s only launch pad, Reuters reported; the setback came as Blue Origin was preparing to launch Amazon Leo satellites, part of Amazon’s effort to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

The competition is moving beyond launch. A Blue Origin filing with the Federal Communications Commission sought authority for Project Sunrise, a proposed constellation of up to 51,600 satellites in sun-synchronous orbits to support data centers in space, relying largely on optical links and Blue Origin’s TeraWave network.

Musk is also pitching SpaceX as an AI infrastructure company, not just a launch provider. Reuters reported Wednesday that SpaceX won Texas county approval for tax incentives tied to a proposed Terafab chip and advanced computing project with Tesla, despite local opposition over water, power and environmental strain; John Federspiel, senior director of Starlink product engineering, said large projects bring “legitimate questions.” Reuters

The first test is demand. A clean sale would give SpaceX fresh capital and could reset expectations for Blue Origin, Rocket Lab and other space companies trying to fund orbital compute, launch capacity and satellite networks. A weak start would draw a line between the proven parts of SpaceX — rockets and Starlink — and the newer bet that heavy computing belongs off Earth.