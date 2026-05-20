After Neil Peart’s Passing, Geddy Lee Says Drummers Vied for a Spot in Rush — Band Returning

Toronto, May 20, 2026, 14:05 EDT

Geddy Lee said that after Neil Peart’s death, some drummers reached out to him almost immediately—a move he felt was poorly timed.

Rush is gearing up for its first tour since 2015, bringing Anika Nilles in on drums—comments surfaced just weeks ahead of the kickoff.

Rush reports ticket sales for its expanded “Fifty Something” tour have topped 500,000 for 2026.

Rush’s Geddy Lee says several drummers angled for Neil Peart’s spot not long after Peart passed, a move he described as “most distasteful” and poorly timed. The comment adds some edge to the Canadian group’s upcoming return to touring next month, Lee told Guitar World.

Rush’s comments are especially relevant as the band gears up for its “Fifty Something” tour—set to kick off in just a few weeks. This marks their first run of shows since 2015, as well as their debut tour without Peart, whose drumming and lyrics shaped so much of Rush’s sound. The opener lands June 7 at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles, where Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Peart last shared a stage in 2015. Rush

Peart passed away in 2020 from glioblastoma, a fast-moving brain cancer. With Rush having wrapped up touring following its R40 run, picking up the Rush banner again is a delicate subject for fans—many view the trio as inseparable.

According to Lee, his close friends in the drumming community wouldn’t have put themselves in that spot—they respected Peart, and they were mourning as well. But after Peart’s death, he said, others reached out, calling the timing “completely inappropriate.” Loudwire

Rush went with German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles—she’s played alongside Jeff Beck—after a recommendation landed her on Lee and Lifeson’s radar, skipping any formal audition process. Lee told Guitar World he was drawn to her “vibe and diverse style.” Guitar World

Rush hasn’t left much to chance in how it’s talking about the tour. The band described the upcoming dates as a tribute to its music and legacy—plus a nod to Peart’s life. Lee, for his part, described Peart as “irreplaceable” and added that Nilles is stepping into a role that’s “near-impossible.” Rush

This reunion wasn’t exactly a surprise. Lee told Guitar World that jamming on Rush tracks with Dave Grohl at the Taylor Hawkins tribute back in 2022 got the wheels turning. Not long after, Lee and Lifeson appeared together at a Gordon Lightfoot tribute. Then Lifeson mentioned the two had been jamming—which only fanned rumors about a possible comeback.

Rush is pushing their comeback further than the original anniversary dates. Back in February, the band announced a total of 58 shows in 24 cities, selling over 500,000 tickets for 2026. They’ve also slotted in gigs in South America, the UK, and Europe for early 2027. The live setup gets an addition too: keyboardist Loren Gold—known for his work with the Who and Roger Daltrey—will join the tour.

This isn’t really a demand problem; it’s about how fans will take it. Rush isn’t selling these shows as some side gig, and Lee has openly admitted that songs missing Peart can hit differently. He’s also promised there will be tributes to Peart on tour. So Nilles steps into a big-budget setting, but he’s got to handle drum parts many consider sacred.

Peart’s family is on board with the tour. In a statement, his widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart and daughter Olivia Peart voiced their support, calling the concerts a tribute to his legacy and a chance to experience the music live once more.