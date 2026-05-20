Surf Air, xAI Alums Eye $200 Million Space SPAC as Next SpaceX-Like Play

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026, 12:41 PT

Aviation and telecom veterans—ex-employees from Surf Air Mobility, SpaceX, and xAI among them—are backing a $200 million SPAC aimed at taking a space-focused company public, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The entity, FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1, is targeting opportunities in space manufacturing, launches, in-orbit services, and defense.

Timing’s in play here. SpaceX is pushing closer to what could turn out to be the biggest IPO on record, while smaller players hunt for angles on the company’s blend of rockets, satellites, AI, and defense appetite—before that headline event. A SPAC—short for special purpose acquisition company—is basically a publicly traded shell that grabs cash up front, then hunts for a private firm to merge with.

Goldman Sachs is set to snag the “lead-left” position—the top underwriter slot—for SpaceX’s upcoming IPO, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation. SpaceX is looking to pull in roughly $75 billion with a valuation circling $1.75 trillion. The company could hit the Nasdaq as soon as June 12, according to Reuters. Reuters

FutureCorp is looking to offer 20 million units at $10 apiece, according to Renaissance Capital. The unit includes a common share and half a warrant—holders can use that warrant to buy a share later at $11.50.

Joshua Marks, who runs satellite-connectivity and media outfit Anuvu, is taking the helm of the SPAC as chief executive, finance chief, and director. The chairman’s seat goes to Sudhin Shahani, co-founder of Surf Air Mobility, according to Renaissance Capital.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition, out of Los Angeles, is aiming for a New York Stock Exchange debut under the ticker FTRAU, according to filings. Cantor Fitzgerald’s running the books on the deal. Founded this year, the company listed just three employees around the time of its IPO, per Renaissance Capital’s profile.

FutureCorp is shifting its strategy toward the broader global space economy, putting consumer space tourism on the back burner. The company’s priorities now span industrial platforms, component supply chains, launch pads, space habitats, in-orbit computing, manufacturing, telecom in space, Earth observation, and defense.

SPACs are once again a familiar sight in the IPO pipeline. According to FTI Consulting, 69% of U.S. IPO deal volume in the first quarter of 2026 came from SPACs, a jump from 58% the previous quarter, as companies favored the structure for its flexibility during a patchy period for traditional IPO appetite.

A FutureCorp acquisition candidate steps into a busy space. Rocket Lab offers launch services plus spacecraft design, manufacturing, satellite hardware, and flight software. Redwire calls itself an integrated space and defense tech company, handling space-based systems, autonomous ops, and multi-domain infrastructure.

Musk’s move in February to combine SpaceX with xAI gave his broader pitch more focus, with Reuters putting the merged valuation at $1.25 trillion. Back then, AJ Bell’s Russ Mould noted that some investors might be swayed by Musk’s big idea of “data centers in the cosmos”—an angle that’s been driving up interest in publicly traded space stocks. Reuters

FutureCorp, for now, hasn’t put a name on its acquisition target. Investors are stepping into a blank shell—details to come later. The IPO window? It’s still a moving target; FTI noted that public market access is getting better, but remains patchy, hinging on sector fit, company size, and how prepared the business is.

At this stage, the filing hands Wall Street a fresh angle on the space-infrastructure trade ahead of SpaceX disclosing its numbers. How much substance this shell ends up with? That’ll ride on the target FutureCorp manages to secure, what it’s willing to spend, and whether there’s still an appetite for space among public investors when it comes time to vote on the deal.