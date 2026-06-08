NASA Prepares to Announce Artemis III Crew Tomorrow, Tweaks Moon Landing Strategy

Houston, June 8, 2026, 13:03 CDT

NASA will announce the four astronauts tapped for Artemis III on Tuesday at Johnson Space Center, assigning a crew to a mission that’s morphed from a Moon landing attempt into a systems checkout. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT. Artemis III is still set to blast off from Kennedy Space Center on the Space Launch System, with Orion up top.

Timing is a factor here: Artemis III isn’t the next U.S. lunar landing shot anymore. NASA now calls it a low Earth orbit demo—a mission staying near Earth instead of heading out to lunar orbit—to see how Orion pairs up with commercial landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin.

NASA gets a public milestone after Artemis II—the April flight that sent Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on a loop around the Moon, the first time a crew had gone lunar in over half a century. With Tuesday’s announcement, the focus shifts: the next test isn’t just about the ship, it’s about the crew who’ll fly it.

NASA’s plan isn’t simple. Once SLS launches Orion, its European-made service module will handle the capsule’s low Earth orbit maneuvers. Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Starship human landing system pathfinder and Blue Origin’s Blue Moon Mark 2 pathfinder are set to join the mix. “Artemis III is an important stepping stone,” said Jeremy Parsons, who works on NASA’s Moon to Mars effort. He also called it “one of the most highly complex missions NASA has undertaken.” NASA

NASA has now linked its first Artemis surface landing to Artemis IV. According to the agency’s Artemis program page, early 2028 remains the target for the mission, which will have astronauts move from Orion to a commercial lunar lander ahead of the descent.

Actual hardware is on the way. NASA confirmed last week that eight SLS booster motor segments rolled out of Northrop Grumman’s Utah plant on June 2, now headed for Kennedy Space Center. The segments are for the twin five-segment boosters that supply over 75% of the rocket’s liftoff thrust.

The commercial web around Artemis keeps stretching. In New York on Sunday, Prada and Axiom Space showed off an inner-layer cooling and ventilation suit for NASA’s Moon-bound astronauts, a piece developed with the Artemis IV mission in mind. Axiom CEO Jonathan Cirtain noted that “space products can come from lots of seemingly unrelated industries.” Bernstein’s global luxury chief, Luca Solca, put it plainly: the revival of manned Moon travel is “bound to attract a lot of eyeballs.” Reuters

The schedule still hinges on how ready contractors are. In May, Scientific American highlighted that the timeline for Artemis III’s late-2027 test remained questionable—no word yet on whether SpaceX’s Starship or Blue Origin’s Blue Moon would actually be ready. The landers face delays, so do Axiom’s spacesuits. At the same time, NASA keeps tweaking plans: mission length, science priorities, even how the spacesuits hook up, all still under review.

Tuesday’s crew reveal lands more as a stress test than a milestone. NASA plans to introduce the astronauts before finalizing key operational pieces, with SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Axiom each responsible for essential mission elements—critical components that must come together before Artemis IV gets its shot at the landing.