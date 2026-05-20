Samsung Drops Price on 98-Inch TV to $8,998, Cuts Hit More Models

New York, May 20, 2026, 05:05 EDT

Samsung Electronics moved to slash prices on its premium TVs Wednesday, dropping the 98-inch QN90F Neo QLED in the U.S. to about $8,998. P.C. Richard & Son had that model at $8,997.99, well below its previous $14,999.96 tag. Across the UK, a 48-inch S90F OLED — Samsung’s self-lit panel — landed at an effective £764, factoring in both a Richer Sounds promo code and Samsung cashback, according to What Hi-Fi?

Timing is key here. As the U.S. Memorial Day TV sales period gets underway, Best Buy is rolling out discounts of up to $2,000 on select Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL models, TechRadar reports.

Retailers are working both angles in the screen market—pushing hefty, high-priced sets, while targeting shoppers looking for smaller OLEDs with premium quality but less size. This round of price cuts is shaping up as more than the usual coupon play.

According to Technobezz, Amazon was offering the 98-inch Samsung QN90F for $8,997.99, a steep $6,000 drop from previous pricing and now below the site’s tracked 30- and 90-day averages. No end date for the deal was mentioned.

Samsung lists its 98-inch QN90F at $14,999.99 on the official U.S. site, highlighting Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, the NQ4 AI Gen3 chip and a Glare Free layer on the specs sheet. These gaming-focused and anti-glare features aren’t typically found on cheaper models, so the price cut stands out.

Richer Sounds in Britain put the Samsung QE48S90F on offer for £949, though shoppers could type in code RSTV100 and get the TV for £849, then knock off another 10% as cashback from Samsung. According to the retailer, the previous price stood at £999 between Dec. 24, 2025, and May 13, 2026.

Samsung’s S90F steps up competition with LG’s C-series OLED, notably the 48-inch C5, which What Hi-Fi? called its “arch rival.” The S90F arrived with a launch price of £1,499/$1,500/AU$2,499, offering gamers four HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/144Hz support. Still, there’s no Dolby Vision, and audio quality is just average, according to What Hi-Fi?.

Samsung is turning to AI-driven upgrades as it tries to hold the premium TV segment. “Great picture and immersive sound are just the beginning,” said Lydia Cho, the company’s head of product for home electronics in the U.S., introducing the 2025 Neo QLED TV line. Samsung Global Newsroom

There’s still a cushion for Samsung. Back in March, the company pointed to Omdia data showing its grip on 29.1% of the global TV market in 2025, and a commanding 54.3% share of TVs selling for more than $2,500—thanks to its Neo QLED, OLED, and lifestyle models.

There’s a catch: those headline prices aren’t always what you actually pay at checkout. For Samsung’s UK cashback offer, the terms stretch from May 13 to June 16, but buyers have to wait—claims get submitted between 30 and 60 days post-purchase. And if you decide to return or cancel, forget about the reward.

Whether these deals are just quick holiday markdowns or signal a longer-term shift in high-end TV pricing is still up for debate. Right now, it looks like retailers are driving the action: big price drops, brief promos, and a crowded lineup from LG, Sony, and TCL all keeping Samsung’s top-tier models under pressure.