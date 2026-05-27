SpaceX’s $1.75 Trillion IPO Roils Wall Street, Musk Throws Markets Into Disarray

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026, 12:08 EDT

FTSE Russell’s newly introduced fast-entry rule sets up SpaceX for a quick move into major indexes following its planned listing.

Fund managers are starting to factor in cash requirements for SpaceX and other major private-company IPOs.

Starlink’s gains stand up against steep AI losses, with Musk’s grip on the company and Starship rollout risks also weighing in.

SpaceX’s anticipated IPO—its first move to offer public shares—is stirring up the U.S. equity landscape, forcing index providers to adjust their rules and prompting big funds to line up cash for what some estimate could be a $1.75 trillion float. According to Reuters, SpaceX has its sights set on a Nasdaq listing as soon as June 12, trading under SPCX.

That’s relevant now, since a listing of that scale wouldn’t just sit out of sight. Passive funds—those that mirror indexes instead of choosing stocks—could be forced to snap up SpaceX if it joins the benchmarks, offloading shares of other major names to balance things out. John Flood, managing director at Goldman Sachs, said investors were “increasingly focused” on what these big IPOs might do as they head for market. Reuters

FTSE Russell rolled out a new rule late Tuesday, allowing big newly listed companies to snag fast-track entry into its indexes as soon as their fifth day of trading—provided they meet the Russell Top 500 market-cap cutoff. The move, according to Arne Noack, who oversees equity and multi-asset indices for the Americas at FTSE Russell, will help the indexes “reflect significant market developments more promptly.” Bloomberg Law News

SpaceX qualifies for the Russell U.S. Equity Indexes and FTSE Global Equity Index Series, according to the index provider, with an estimated investable market cap circling $70 billion under the updated criteria. But FTSE Russell flagged that its evaluation hinges on SpaceX’s current S-1 and the scant details available to the public—that picture may shift as more filings come in.

SpaceX’s S-1 IPO prospectus dropped into the SEC system on May 20, pulling the curtain back on the rocket and satellite operator’s financials, leadership structure, and potential risk factors. According to the SEC’s filing detail page, the registration statement was accepted that same day, with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. named as the filer.

SpaceX’s numbers tell a lopsided story. The company logged a $1.94 billion operating loss on $4.69 billion in first-quarter revenue, Reuters reported. Starlink, the satellite internet arm, stood out with $1.19 billion in operating profit. Over in the AI division, losses ran even deeper: $2.47 billion against $818 million in revenue for the same stretch.

SpaceX logged $18.7 billion in revenue for 2025 but finished the year with a net loss of $4.9 billion. Starlink pulled in $11.4 billion, making up roughly 61% of the top line. As of March’s close, Starlink counted 10.3 million subscribers, according to a filing cited by Via Satellite.

Bloomberg’s newsletter zeroed in on the top concerns for investors ahead of the filing: which banks were managing the deal, how much sway Musk holds, and the main financials. With the public filing now out, those details are spelled out, though some aren’t exactly straightforward. According to Morningstar, Musk controls 85.1% of SpaceX’s total voting power, thanks to dual-class shares—a setup heavily favoring insiders over regular shareholders.

At the heart of the valuation debate is Starship. Reuters on Wednesday highlighted new gains from the latest test: a mock satellite release and a splashdown in the Indian Ocean, both checked off, but the Super Heavy booster missed its controlled landing. “Moving in the right direction,” said SmartTech Research CEO Mark Vena. For James Bruegger at Seraphim Space, the real prize is reusability—“real value lies” there. Reuters

The government side is picking up as well. SpaceX just landed a $2.29 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop a military satellite communications and missile-defense network, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The project is set to utilize Starlink along with Starshield, SpaceX’s secure network built for government clients.

Competition is heating up. SpaceX is racing to list ahead of other heavyweight tech players like OpenAI and Anthropic, both reportedly prepping for IPOs as well, according to Reuters. If it pulls it off, SpaceX could kick off a wave of blockbuster IPOs, stepping out as more than just another space stock debut.

The risks are right there in the filing: Starship hasn’t yet shown it can launch, land, and do it all over again frequently; heavy losses continue as AI spending escalates; and with Musk still firmly in charge, outside shareholders have little say if priorities shift. “The latest Starship flight did not ‘eliminate the execution risk,’” said Jesse Nacht, research associate at MarketVector Indexes. Reuters

Investors’ attention now shifts to the roadshow, slated for June 4, where SpaceX and its bankers will make their case to major funds. Pricing is possible as soon as June 11, with shares set to start trading the day after—assuming markets stay steady.