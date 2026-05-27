Speculation Swirls Around SpaceX IPO, Sends $200 Million SPAC Into Spotlight as Wall Street Watches Next Space Play

Los Angeles, May 27, 2026, 01:48 PDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is targeting a $200 million raise for its space-focused blank-check vehicle, aiming to take a private company in the sector public. The roster backing the effort counts ties to Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX, all entering a SPAC market that’s shifting as Elon Musk’s planned SpaceX IPO looms. A SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, pulls in capital upfront before hunting for a merger target to bring public.

Timing’s crucial here. SpaceX’s Starship test on May 22 gave investors just enough to keep the $1.75 trillion IPO narrative moving, despite the booster’s bumpy landing. “SpaceX did not need perfection,” said Mark Vena, CEO of SmartTech Research. James Bruegger, Seraphim Space’s chief investment officer, pointed to “full reusability” as the real lever for driving down launch costs. Reuters

Another boost: index mechanics. FTSE Russell flagged that, if SpaceX goes public, it could qualify for rapid inclusion in top U.S. and global indexes, pegging its investable market cap around $70 billion. Reuters reported the company is eyeing a listing as soon as June 12, with a roadshow set for June 4 and potential share sale as early as June 11.

FutureCorp is looking to raise $200 million through the sale of 20 million units priced at $10 apiece, according to Renaissance Capital. Each unit comes with one share plus half a warrant; those warrants let holders pick up shares later at $11.50. Cantor Fitzgerald’s running the books, Renaissance added.

Records indicate the SEC filing landed late May 19, with a formal submission date of May 20. According to the filing detail page, FutureCorp operates out of Los Angeles and falls under the blank-check company code.

Joshua Marks, who leads satellite-connectivity outfit Anuvu, holds the CEO, CFO and director roles at FutureCorp, according to Renaissance Capital. Sudhin Shahani—Surf Air Mobility’s co-founder—serves as chairman. SEC filings show David Anderman, Shawn Pelsinger, and John Tuttle listed either as insiders or director nominees.

FutureCorp is casting a wide net: everything from space manufacturing and component supply chains to launch platforms, in-orbit services, space telecoms, Earth observation, and defense-oriented ventures. That lineup drops it squarely among listed names like Rocket Lab and AST SpaceMobile, which have already caught investors’ eyes as SpaceX inches closer to an IPO.

Investors are already piling in. Over the past month, space-focused ETFs attracted $1.3 billion—lifting total assets to $3.3 billion, Morningstar Direct figures show, as reported by Reuters. “Anything new and shiny” will usually trigger a round of launches, said Bryan Armour, ETF analyst at Morningstar. Over at VanEck, product manager Nick Frasse described the recent move as an “inflection point.” Reuters

The trade comes with caveats. FutureCorp hasn’t identified a target yet, and under its letter agreement, it has a 24-month window after the deal closes to either pull off a business combination or start redeeming and liquidating, unless shareholders grant an extension. So investors are essentially betting on the sponsor team—not a space company with operations.

SpaceX highlights the challenge of pinning down sector valuations. The company’s IPO paperwork revealed Starlink turned a profit in the first quarter, yet SpaceX itself recorded a $1.94 billion operating loss on $4.69 billion in revenue. Its AI division fared worse, dropping $2.47 billion against just $818 million in revenue. Elon Musk, according to the filing, would still hold 85.1% of total voting power.

FutureCorp has flagged defense and government work as a key focus, but that space comes with its own headaches. On Tuesday, Reuters reported the Pentagon and SpaceX locked horns over what Starlink was charging during the Iran war—a clear signal that even the space sector’s heavyweights get resistance when military or government money is at stake.

SpaceX has cracked things open for FutureCorp. The challenge now: picking a target that can stand up to the scrutiny SpaceX is drawing—what counts as actual revenue, what’s just hype, and how much of today’s price tag is really just investors chasing the next big lift-off.