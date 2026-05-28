Wall Street Readies $200 Million Space SPAC as SpaceX Craze Builds

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026, 04:17 EDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1, a special-purpose acquisition company launched by executives with aviation and satellite-connectivity backgrounds, is aiming to raise $200 million for a potential space sector deal—either an acquisition or a merger—at a time when SpaceX’s own listing plans have already shaken up the market. Bloomberg said the team draws from aviation and telecom experts, with ex-employees from Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX among them.

The SpaceX filing has shaken up the sector, turning listed space stocks into a bigger market story. U.S. space shares climbed Wednesday, with investors speculating the rocket company’s IPO might shift Wall Street’s approach to valuing the space industry. Planet Labs and Intuitive Machines stretched their rallies, AST SpaceMobile pushed higher too, according to Reuters.

“SpaceX going public has acted as a lens to focus the investment community on space travel and related support systems,” Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management, told Reuters. He also pointed out that the sector is getting “more attention than usual” from investors. Reuters

FutureCorp is looking to move 20 million units, priced at $10 apiece. Each comes with a common share and half a warrant, giving investors the option to buy more stock later at $11.50, according to Renaissance Capital.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1, based in Los Angeles, is moving to go public on the NYSE with the ticker FTRAU. Cantor Fitzgerald is handling the sole bookrunner duties. The team includes Anuvu CEO Joshua Marks at the helm—Anuvu supplies satellite connectivity and media tech to airlines and shipping—while Sudhin Shahani, who co-founded Surf Air Mobility, holds the chairman seat, according to Renaissance Capital.

The scope runs broad by intent: everything from space manufacturing, supply chains for components, launch systems, in-orbit services and habitats, to satellite communications, in-orbit computing and production, Earth observation, and assets linked to defense. Put simply, that covers hardware makers and firms handling or maintaining equipment post-launch.

FutureCorp’s S-1 arrived just ahead of SpaceX’s submission for a public debut. Fintel’s SEC filing tracker places the FutureCorp filing on May 19, with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. following on May 20. That sequence puts the SPAC’s offering right up against the headline-grabbing listing in the industry.

SpaceX isn’t just about rockets anymore. Musk on Thursday clarified that the company’s Colossus AI training center is leased to Anthropic for only six months—not a multi-year commitment as was previously suggested. According to a SpaceX filing, either party can walk away with 90 days’ notice, Reuters said. “The short term was our request, not Anthropic’s,” Musk added. Reuters

That’s significant for FutureCorp, as the SPAC pitches a sweeping space-economy mandate while investors increasingly blur the lines between launch, satellites, defense, and AI compute. The boundaries aren’t always clear. Space firms pointing to infrastructure revenue—not just expensive development—could be first on investors’ lists.

The deal isn’t sealed yet. FutureCorp must still pick a target and settle on valuation terms. As for SpaceX, Starship launches remain paused—the FAA is looking into last week’s flight, which saw a booster issue, according to AP.

The filing highlights just how fast the SpaceX IPO story has leapt from a single company into wider territory. Public peers have been swept in, ETFs are getting attention, and a $200 million shell is out hunting for a space asset before the window closes.