Wall Street’s SpaceX Fever Lifts $200 Million Space SPAC

New York, May 27, 2026, 18:09 EDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is aiming to raise $200 million for a space and defense-focused blank-check vehicle.

SpaceX’s widely anticipated IPO has put a fresh spotlight on publicly traded space stocks and ETFs tied to the sector.

Valuation’s still in play, along with Starship’s ability to deliver—and FutureCorp needs to lock in a target before time runs out on its clock.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is looking to pull in $200 million via a special purpose acquisition company—essentially a SPAC—aimed at taking a space company public. The timing isn’t accidental, with SpaceX’s much-anticipated market debut drawing Wall Street’s focus to the sector. A SPAC works as a shell, raising cash from the public and only later chasing a private company to merge with.

Timing is playing a key role. U.S. space stocks pushed higher Wednesday, with investors positioning for a potential shake-up if SpaceX moves ahead with a listing. Shares of Planet Labs ticked up 1.8%, Intuitive Machines jumped 8.5%, and AST SpaceMobile gained 4.8%. Rocket Lab, meanwhile, ended down 0.7% after a volatile session. “SpaceX going public has acted as a lens for the broader industry,” said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management. Reuters

Big funds aren’t standing still. According to Reuters, large mutual funds and passive index funds have begun stockpiling cash and considering trimming some big-cap positions ahead of upcoming debuts like SpaceX and OpenAI. Goldman Sachs’ John Flood pointed out that investors have become “increasingly focused” on the potential impact from the sizable IPO slate. Reuters

FutureCorp is looking to sell 20 million units at $10 apiece, according to Renaissance Capital. The package: each unit comes with a share plus half a warrant—those warrants let holders pick up more shares down the line at a predetermined price. SEC filings show the exercise price on the warrants is set at $11.50.

The group’s interests stretch across aviation, satellites and tech. Bloomberg reports its backers feature ex-employees of Surf Air Mobility, xAI and SpaceX. Renaissance Capital’s listing pegs Joshua Marks—Anuvu’s chief—as CEO, CFO and director, with Surf Air Mobility’s co-founder Sudhin Shahani in the chairman seat. A letter agreement filed with the SEC also identifies David Anderman, Shawn Pelsinger and John Tuttle as insiders.

The company plans to target a broad swath of the global space sector—spanning everything from manufacturing in orbit and supply chain components to launch systems, telecoms in space, Earth observation tech, and defense projects. Its focus? Industrial platforms, rather than the consumer space tourism angle.

SpaceX’s plans are getting more specific. According to Reuters, the company is eyeing a June 4 kick-off for its IPO roadshow, aiming to pull in up to $80 billion—potentially the biggest offering to date. Mark Vena, CEO at SmartTech Research, put it simply: SpaceX doesn’t need a flawless Starship launch to satisfy investors, just evidence that the improved vehicle is heading “in the right direction.” Reuters

Money has already started flowing into the sector. Space-themed exchange-traded funds pulled in $1.3 billion in fresh capital over the past month, boosting total assets in the category to $3.3 billion, according to Morningstar Direct data cited by Reuters. The industry is at an “inflection point,” said Nick Frasse, product manager at VanEck. Reuters

Still, the trade could swing either way. University of Florida’s Jay Ritter told Reuters that IPOs sporting some of the loftiest price-to-sales multiples often stumble in the long run—SpaceX’s eventual listing doesn’t promise upside for the rest of the sector. Then there’s FutureCorp, facing a ticking clock: under its SEC deal, the company has 24 months from the close of its offering to lock in a business combination, unless shareholders grant an extension. If not, it has to wind things down and hand back public shareholders’ money.

FutureCorp isn’t pointing to a particular target yet. Cantor Fitzgerald leads as sole bookrunner. The main draw here? It’s really about the team, the trust account, and timing the market. Should SpaceX’s listing continue to suck in money for satellite, launch, and defense names, this SPAC’s pitch improves. But if investor appetite fades, it’s simply a shell in search of a merger.