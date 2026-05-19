AI Gaffe Triggers Glendale Campus Uproar After Graduation Name Slip

Glendale, Arizona, May 19, 2026, 15:03 MST

Glendale Community College’s commencement hit a snag when its AI-powered name-reading system glitched, mixing up graduates’ names with the wrong faces on stage. The mistake forced organizers to halt the ceremony at least twice, leaving students and their families visibly annoyed. The college later issued an apology, blaming what it described as a technical issue.

The error cropped up just as this year’s graduation circuit was already rattled by growing pushback against artificial intelligence—AI—on campus. Graduates have started to wonder why school leaders are injecting automation into their ceremonies at all, while concerns about AI-driven job markets and academic fairness keep bubbling. At University of Arizona, University of Central Florida, and Middle Tennessee State University, AI mentions triggered boos earlier this month, according to The Associated Press.

The dates stood out. Glendale Community College had commencement marked for May 15, while Columbia University scheduled its main Commencement for May 20—following a round of separate Class Days, each school hosting its own graduation.

Glendale President Tiffany Hernandez told the crowd the college had switched to “a new AI system as our reader,” and boos broke out, according to Business Insider. Later, a college spokesperson attributed the missed graduate names to a “technical issue,” adding GCC was “sorry for the disruption.” The school gave those students a second chance to cross the stage—this time, a human announcer handled the names. Business Insider

The Arizona mishap leaves open the question of whether AI-powered name readers make graduations better or worse. According to The Verge, Glendale hasn’t said which provider was involved. Tools like Tassel boast about accuracy and let grads check their name pronunciations ahead of time; but when timing slips, crowds bottleneck, or contingency plans fall short, things can still unravel.

Columbia’s dispute had already pushed the issue onto campus. According to the Columbia Spectator, students turned out last Tuesday, gathering at the 116th Street and Broadway gates to protest the university’s plan to use an AI voice at the 2026 graduation. The rally focused on a single message: no AI voice at graduation.

Town & Country, referencing the Spectator, reported that Columbia is turning to Tassel for its second consecutive year at Class Days, after professors had read out graduating seniors’ names before 2025. Michael Thaddeus, a mathematics professor at Columbia, addressed protesters, saying the world was “AI-saturated” and raising doubts about an “AI voice” at a milestone event. Town Country

Vendors and some school officials say these tools address a persistent issue: botched name pronunciations. According to Education Week, students using the systems scan a code before walking on stage, prompting an AI to play their pre-approved name recording. “It’s very intimate,” Tassel CEO Chase Rigby told the publication. But critics aren’t convinced. June Prakash, head of Arlington’s teachers’ union, argued that letting tech handle names sends a message that “efficiency matters more than identity.” Edweek

Colleges face an awkward split here. For families who’ve looked forward to this for years, getting the name right means a lot. But let the ceremony slip into something that feels robotic, and when mistakes happen, it just looks sloppy.

For schools, the immediate takeaway isn’t theoretical. If a machine is handling the name reading, someone still needs to stand by at the mic.