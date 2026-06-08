Space SPACs Face $200 Million Milestone With SpaceX Casting a Shadow

New York, June 8, 2026, 04:17 (EDT)

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1, the blank-check outfit with leadership linked to Surf Air Mobility, SpaceX, xAI, Palantir, and the NYSE, has launched a $200 million U.S. IPO targeting a deal in the space sector. The SPAC sold 20 million units at $10 apiece and started trading on the NYSE under FTRAU on June 5. Closing is expected Monday, according to the company.

The deal comes as bigger, space and defense-related offerings crowd investors’ calendars. SpaceX is lining up an IPO that, according to Reuters, could raise $75 billion and put Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite firm at a $1.75 trillion valuation, with Nasdaq trading seen kicking off later this week.

A SPAC—short for special purpose acquisition company—raises capital through a market listing, then hunts for a private company to merge with and bring public. FutureCorp says it’s looking squarely at industrial space sectors, not consumer-facing space tourism. The company’s targets: space manufacturing, launch infrastructure, in-orbit servicing, telecoms operating in space, Earth observation, and defense-oriented ventures.

The company hasn’t picked out a target yet. According to its prospectus, nobody from the firm has kicked off any serious conversations with merger prospects. So that debut trade? It’s not really about revenue—what’s in play here is access, timing, and whether this team can actually land something worth the effort.

Joshua B. Marks holds both the chief executive and CFO roles at FutureCorp, while Matthew A. Long serves as general counsel. Sudhin R. Shahani is chairman. Board members are David J. Anderman, Shawn K. Pelsinger, and John R. Tuttle, according to the company.

FutureCorp, in its launch announcement, highlighted a founding team with roots at SpaceX, Palantir, NYSE, Surf Air, and Anuvu. Shahani — both a founding partner and formerly chairman at Surf Air — argued public investors have mostly stood on the sidelines while big players captured value privately. He described industrial space as FutureCorp’s “first frontier.” Business Wire

Bloomberg said on May 20 that ex-employees from Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX are behind the new blank-check firm, coming as Wall Street hunts for space-related deals. With final IPO pricing, the group has now taken the SPAC from filing to trading—still no word yet on who they’ll acquire.

FutureCorp is selling units made up of a single Class A ordinary share and half a redeemable warrant. Holders of a complete warrant can purchase one Class A share for $11.50. According to the prospectus, $10 from every unit sold will be deposited into a trust account when the deal closes.

Competition is picking up. Renaissance Capital noted five IPOs and six SPAC deals priced during the week of June 1, with FutureCorp among them. Applied Aerospace & Defense launched its own IPO, pulling in $650 million. Recent listings in New York have included Applied Aerospace, drone firm AEVEX, and radio-signal analyst Hawkeye 360, according to Reuters.

SpaceX still sets the benchmark in the sector, though its sheer size and unique profile make direct comparisons tricky. “High by any standard,” is how Tim Hatt, who leads research and consulting at GSMA Intelligence, described SpaceX’s revenue multiple in comments to Reuters, adding there simply aren’t “true public comparables.” Reuters

The risks are clear enough. FutureCorp disclosed its sponsor picked up founder shares for a token sum, a move that could leave public investors with a smaller slice. The company also flagged potential conflicts for officers and directors—since nothing compels them to devote full attention to the SPAC. If 24 months pass without a completed deal, FutureCorp said it plans to redeem public shares, per its filing terms.

At this stage, FutureCorp offers public investors just a listed shell focused on space—a mandate, not a functioning space business. Success will depend on which target it manages to secure, the eventual deal price, and whether investors still have interest once SpaceX has drawn most of the spotlight.