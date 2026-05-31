SpaceX Veterans-Backed SPAC Targets $200 Million Raise; Wall Street Eyes Next Big Space Play

NEW YORK, May 31, 2026, 09:04 EDT

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is out to raise $200 million with a blank-check vehicle targeting space and defense assets.

SpaceX is drawing capital-markets interest with its planned IPO and a wave of new U.S. defense contracts, as the filing hits.

Nothing new about the risk—there’s still no target identified, and with space valuations running high, scrutiny is only intensifying.

An SEC filing reveals that a team of aviation and telecom executives—many linked to Surf Air Mobility, xAI, and SpaceX—are behind a new $200 million SPAC, eyeing a public debut for a space-focused company. According to Bloomberg, the vehicle, named FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1, will hunt for targets across space manufacturing, launch platforms, and defense-related plays.

Timing matters here. SpaceX landed a $4.16 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force on Friday, securing work to build satellites that track airborne threats. The deal highlights how national security spending is increasingly steering capital toward space hardware, right as investors are still sorting out how to value the industry.

Not everyone’s joining the rush. On Friday, Danish pension fund Akademikerpension announced SpaceX has landed on its exclusion list, just as the company gears up for a potential IPO. The fund flagged governance issues and what it described as an inflated share price, pointing to market signals suggesting the company could fetch a valuation of $1.8 trillion or more.

FutureCorp’s S-1 landed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20—though the agency logged it the previous night, May 19. The company’s aiming to sell 20 million units, pricing each at $10. Each of those units bundles a share with half a warrant, letting investors pick up another share later for $11.50. Cantor Fitzgerald appears as the sole bookrunner. The NYSE ticker: FTRAU.

SPACs—short for special purpose acquisition companies—collect funds up front, then hunt for a private company to take public via merger. FutureCorp, per ListingTrack’s filing data, hasn’t picked a target yet or entered meaningful discussions.

It’s a wide net—and it’s going to need a lot of capital. The fund’s ambitions stretch across space manufacturing, supply chains for components, launch systems, in-orbit operations and habitats, edge computing in orbit, telecoms from space, Earth imaging, plus defense work. That opens a lot more possibilities than just rockets, which are usually where public investors zero in.

The management lineup is stacked with dealmakers. Joshua B. Marks, who leads Anuvu, is taking on both CEO and CFO roles at FutureCorp. Sudhin R. Shahani, known for co-founding Surf Air Mobility, steps in as chairman. Legal affairs fall to Matthew A. Long, named general counsel.

There’s more in the proxy. Surf Air lists Shahani as a director at FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 since March, stepping up to chairman in April. David Anderman, who sits on Surf Air’s board, served as SpaceX’s general counsel from June 2019 through December 2020. Surf Air director Shawn Pelsinger’s résumé includes a stint as global head of corporate development and senior counsel at Palantir Technologies, from 2015 to 2025, according to the same filing.

Competition in the sector is shifting. Reuters said Wednesday that shares in public space firms like Planet Labs, Intuitive Machines, and AST SpaceMobile climbed as investors speculated SpaceX’s anticipated IPO might reset Wall Street’s approach to space valuations. “SpaceX going public has acted as a lens,” Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management, told Reuters. Reuters

Money has been pouring into space-focused ETFs, with $1.3 billion in new inflows recorded in the month leading up to May 22. That’s lifted total assets in this niche to $3.3 billion, Morningstar Direct figures show, as reported by Reuters. Morningstar ETF analyst Bryan Armour described it as a typical reaction from investors—chasing “something new and shiny.” Reuters

A compelling pitch doesn’t guarantee a transaction. Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor known for his IPO research, pointed out to Reuters that IPOs with sky-high price-to-sales ratios often underperform in the long run. He cautioned: even when the outlook appears strong, “stuff could go wrong.” For FutureCorp, its share certificate makes it clear—the company has to buy back its Class A ordinary shares if it fails to close a business combination on time. Reuters Securities and Exchange Commission

Right now, FutureCorp amounts to a call option on a crowded space: space, defense, and a shortage of public-market plays. There’s still no IPO date. Until FutureCorp actually points to a target—one with revenue, contracts, and a clear rationale for doing a SPAC instead of holding off—investors won’t have much to go on.