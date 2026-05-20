Fritz Faces Tough Geneva Opener as Popyrin Edges Out Grueling Three-Set Win

Geneva, May 20, 2026, 13:03 CEST

Alexei Popyrin squeezed past qualifier Clement Tabur, 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-4, to make the Geneva last 16.

Taylor Fritz, the tournament’s top seed, is scheduled to take on Popyrin in a match set for no earlier than 12:00 CEST on Wednesday—his return to action after missing time with knee tendinitis.

With Roland Garros just around the corner, Geneva gives players a last-minute shot at clay prep on the ATP 250 circuit—singles champ takes home 250 points.

Alexei Popyrin scraped through a three-setter in Geneva, and his next assignment comes fast: Taylor Fritz, the top seed aiming to get his season back on track after almost two months off the tour.

Popyrin got past French qualifier Clement Tabur in a tight opener at the Gonet Geneva Open, winning 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-4. Fritz skipped the first round on a bye, landing directly in the round of 16 to face the Australian.

Timing’s key here. Geneva sits just ahead of Roland Garros in the clay calendar, so Fritz coming back now boosts the ATP 250 field late in the week and puts his form on a surface that’s tough for anyone lacking match reps under the microscope.

According to the tournament schedule, Fritz and Popyrin were slotted for Center Court action Wednesday, with a start time set for no earlier than 12:00 CEST. That match would come after Learner Tien edged wild card Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 7-6(2). Sixth seed Casper Ruud was scheduled to face Raphael Collignon in the next match on the same court.

Last week, Reuters noted that Fritz, 28, has been sidelined with persistent knee tendinitis and hasn’t hit the court since falling in the Miami round of 16 on March 24. Back then, Fritz described himself as “super excited” about making a comeback in Geneva after his break. Reuters

Popyrin didn’t have it easy. According to the ATP and tournament video pages, he scraped through as one of Tuesday’s Geneva winners, needing two tiebreaks to get there. The official draw confirms it: two tense sets, both going the distance, before he pulled away in the final set.

David Barisic, who coaches tennis and writes for Last Word On Tennis, sized up the Fritz-Popyrin matchup as “almost 50-50” from the bookmakers’ perspective before play began. But in his view, Fritz had a clear edge with more rest and time to get ready. Popyrin, on the other hand, faced a turnaround of only around 24 hours after slogging through a match that went beyond three hours. Last Word On Sports

Last Word On Tennis put their head-to-head at 1-1, so there’s not much separating them despite the seedings. Fritz arrived in Geneva as the No. 1 seed; Popyrin, on the other hand, wasn’t seeded at all, playing his way through the draw.

The Fritz storyline isn’t bulletproof. Sure, rest is a plus, but too much time off can backfire; he hasn’t hit the court since Miami, and as Last Word On Tennis points out, this is his first clay appearance of the year. Popyrin? He’s already logged a win in Geneva—even if it took some doing.

In Geneva, things shifted fast. Fourth seed Tien went through past Tsitsipas, and Mariano Navone knocked out third seed Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 on Court 1 — a sign already that this compressed clay week is leaving little margin for the top seeds to get comfortable.

Having Fritz in the lineup gave Geneva a notable boost this year. Back in April, the tournament touted its direct-entry field, which featured six top-30 players: Fritz, Alexander Bublik, Casper Ruud, Tien, Norrie, and Arthur Rinderknech all made the cut, according to organizers.