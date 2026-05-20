Tsitsipas Stumbles Out of the Gate in Geneva; Tien Seizes the Momentum Early

Geneva, May 20, 2026, 12:12 CEST

Learner Tien grabbed the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas and was out in front 7-6(4), 2-1 in the second on Wednesday, putting immediate pressure on the Greek wild card’s efforts to build momentum in Geneva. According to Eurosport’s live scoring, the fourth seed from the U.S. was leading on Centre Court at the Gonet Geneva Open.

This one counts: Geneva sits among the final clay events ahead of Roland Garros, and Tsitsipas is here for court time, not attention. He’s in the draw as a wild card — skipping the regular ranking system for entry — and after a nervy first-round escape, he’s hoping to build momentum at this ATP 250 event, where 250 points are up for grabs.

Tien, age 20, entered the tournament as the 20th-ranked player and the fourth seed. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, came in at No. 82. This marks their first head-to-head, per the tournament’s official stats page—a new challenge for a player who used to stay deep in draws, now piecing things together week after week.

Tsitsipas secured his place after a 6-4, 7-6(8) win over France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Monday. According to ATP, he let a 6/2 cushion slip in the second-set tie-break — the quick-fire decider at 6-6 — fended off two set points, and finally got it done on his sixth match point.

“It’s a big relief,” Tsitsipas said after the match, describing the need to “stay composed” and “show my grit,” as the ATP reported from his on-court interview. The win wasn’t flawless. But it got him through. ATP Tour

Before Wednesday’s match, Tyler Doty at SportyTrader called Tsitsipas a “formidable opponent on clay” and backed him to defeat Tien, even as the Greek entered Switzerland carrying some uncertainty following an early Rome loss. The opening live score didn’t support Doty’s outlook, at least in the initial stages. SportyTrader

Tsitsipas faces a clear risk here. Monday’s narrow victory proved he can still pull out close points, but didn’t restore his old cushion. If Tien continues grinding out rallies and pushing sets to tie-breaks and drawn-out service games, Tsitsipas might be packing for home before he gets the match reps he wants in Geneva.

No easy ground out there. Top seed Taylor Fritz had Alexei Popyrin on his slate for later Wednesday. Sixth seed Casper Ruud, coming off a 6-3, 7-5 win over Jenson Brooksby on Tuesday—just two days after falling in the Rome final—was set to take on Raphael Collignon.

Ruud, who’s lifted the Geneva trophy three times, isn’t shy about his approach to this stretch of the clay calendar. “I like playing here. I like playing on clay,” he told ATP following his first match win. ATP Tour

Tsitsipas faces a more pressing challenge. He scraped by an uneasy ending in Geneva, but by midday Wednesday, Tien had already raised the stakes for his next test.