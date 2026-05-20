Erin Moriarty Opens Up About Graves’ Disease, Reframes Starlight’s Last ‘The Boys’ Storyline

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026, 01:16 (PT)

The Boys wraps up its Prime Video run Wednesday, following a 4DX theater stint across the U.S. and Canada.

Erin Moriarty notes her Graves’ disease treatment coincided with Starlight’s most recent major storyline.

Amazon’s franchise gets a more personal closing note with this timing, even as it shifts focus beyond the main series.

Erin Moriarty’s story about shooting the final episodes of The Boys during her treatment for Graves’ disease now hangs over the Prime Video series, as it heads for its Wednesday finale.

This time, it’s not just the end of a season—Amazon’s show wraps for good after five. Prime Video confirmed the final episode hits the service on May 20, right after special 4DX theater events in the U.S. and Canada the night before, an approach typically reserved for major franchise finales.

Moriarty, known for her role as Annie January—Starlight—since the series premiere, revealed to ELLE that the penultimate episode marked her return to set following the start of treatment for Graves’ disease. She explained that by the time they filmed episode eight, she’d been in treatment for several weeks and was “feeling like myself again.” ELLE

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition behind hyperthyroidism—an overactive thyroid. That can disrupt how the body burns energy, triggering symptoms like weight loss, a pounding heart, muscle weakness, fatigue, and sometimes anxiety.

Moriarty said her symptoms developed as production went on. In her interview with ELLE, she mentioned feeling tired, sick to her stomach, losing weight, having brain fog, and numbness in her feet. According to Moriarty, it was her co-star Jack Quaid who pushed her to get checked out by a doctor after he picked up on her condition.

The revelation has ramped up focus on Annie’s closing storyline. Starlight, once the Seven’s newest member, ends up publicly clashing with both Vought and Homelander. According to Moriarty, the show’s last run nearly breaks her—she comes close to quitting before finding a reason to keep going, she said in the interview.

Moriarty told Cero Magazine she’d always hoped Annie would reconnect with her estranged father, played by Tim Daly. But when that arc finally made it to set, Moriarty said her health was in decline. “I wish I could have shown up for Annie in a more whole state,” she said. Cero Magazine

The actor’s remarks come on the heels of previous scrutiny over her looks. PEOPLE noted in April—referencing Moriarty’s own statements and interviews—that she battled the disease throughout season five. She told the outlet she wouldn’t tune in for the final season, prioritizing her psychological health instead.

Showrunner Eric Kripke says he’s intent on sticking the landing. “A lot has been building to this moment,” he told Entertainment Weekly, adding that his hope is for the finale to feel “emotionally satisfying” to viewers. Ew

Prime Video’s run with The Boys is winding down, but the heat from rivals hasn’t let up. Nielsen’s latest streaming rankings had The Boys sitting at No. 2 in the U.S. for April 13-19—wedged between HBO Max’s The Pitt at the top spot and Disney+’s Bluey just behind. For Amazon, that’s a rare genre win high on the leaderboard.

Amazon isn’t pulling the plug on everything. Gen V has been axed after just two seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly, but there’s still more on the way: the prequel, Vought Rising, lands in 2027 and brings back Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash as Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

A season that leaned hard on shocking twists and Moriarty’s illness has left the finale walking a tightrope: a payoff-heavy ending could still fracture viewers. Should the last episode disappoint, Amazon’s spinoff gets a franchise with plenty of life left—just not without some wear showing.